This is a digest. Some Trish Wood is Critical housekeeping and some thoughts about the future. Plus, tragedy befalls a hero and he needs out help.

First: Some of you probably know by now that Dr. Byram Bridle’s wife is struggling through a terrible illness that, if she survives will leave long-term damage requiring life-changing care. They need help and I have been asked to post the link to a crowd-funder set up to ease the way. Dr. Bridle was one of our first vaccine guests and suffered on many fronts as a response to early truth-telling. Please help as you can. This is about as awful as it gets. And Dr. Bridle gave us so much.

Here is a link to the campaign. Click on it an a link will appear. Then click that.

Here is an Update as of September 28th.

September 28th, 2025

Jocelyn is awake now however she has been in grave condition and in order to save her life she has had to have all 4 limbs amputated. This is catastrophic! She will now require an electric wheel chair, 4 prosthetics, extensive rehabilitation and significant modifications to their home.

I understand she is a brave and spiritual human and will make it through with grace and courage. God speed, Jocelyn.

The show: I’m thrilled to announce that the great Jeffrey Tucker will be stepping in for two weeks while I’m writing a script and reporting from Ottawa. He is one of the smartest people I know and has been part of the podcast and its culture for a few years now. As a journalist he is tops and it was indeed Jeffrey who facilitated the Great Barrington Declaration which highlighted “focused protection” from C-19 for the vulnerable (a very small number) while letting the rest of us get back to our lives. It was early, brave and correct. Stay tuned and connected with each other here in the comments. I’m proud to host him. Check out his Brownstone Institute.

There is a lot of discussion these days about the end of expertise and I want to take that idea further soon. The murder of Charlie Kirk has exposed how vulnerable we are in this new information world. My own feeling is that there are big flaws in the case against Tyler Robinson. And Kirk’s murder needs to be examined both inside and outside the system. But what’s happening on social media and the podcasting world is nuts, time wasting and somewhat dangerous. I’m quite unsettled by it.

“Influencers” on social media with millions of followers are on the case.

Candace Owens is leading a passionate charge that many millions of her followers are dialled into nightly and I understand why she is doing it and why people are addicted. We are frustrated. We have questions. She is smart.

She loved Charlie. She hates Netanyahu and its clear Kirk was questioning a lot. Her evening livestreams have turned into a kind of Agatha Christie novel on steroids with Candace as the heroic Miss Marple. She has a lot of power and she is flexing it. She demands that citizens hand over their evidence to her and occasionally there is a veiled accusation attached. What could go wrong?

I’ve mentioned on one of the meltdowns that her passion would be construed as malice in a courtroom should she ever be sued by any of the people she is “just asking questions about”. Once her investigation moves on will she go back and say, I was wrong. She reveals new information but also innuendo and I don’t think that she nor the people consuming it understand how dangerous this can be. At some point these stained folks will have to go back to their regular lives in Utah and elsewhere.

I am all for investigative reporting on crime and justice but innocent people who fall under suspicion should be protected — even on social media. And a nightly recounting of what’s just been learned without sourcing and backup is tricky. Better to do a weekly show after the info has been properly vetted. But that’s not the point.

Her latest revelations are that there was an autopsy but they are not releasing it, as if this is a sinister plot. In fact — we reported this early and also called Utah — reporting the old fashioned way — to speak to a local news reporter and the PIO from the medical examiner’s office. No conspiracy here. Utah NEVER releases autopsies to the public because of stringent HIPPA. They don’t even announce when they have been done. But they are — by law. This was confirmed by the local reporter who saw the vehicle pull up to the ME’s facilities in Taylorsville and who says Utah is always secretive. He told me so — on the phone. Boring, I know.

Everything connected to the Kirk case isn’t a conspiracy. Some of it likely is, but the fact that the ME is “new” means nothing — especially given she has been there for over a year. If I were she, I would be pissed at the innuendo.

As I’ve said — much of what is being crowd-investigated on social media is for clicks and money. And is proven wrong or impossible the next day. Owens is gifted and rich. What she gets right is information around the internal goings on at TPUSA where she seems to have some great sources about Kirk’s break with Israel and other controversies within the organization. She is documenting these claims with texts etc.

Should there be a credible finding that dark forces were at play — which I believe there were — much of the evidence collected now will be useless due to chain-of-custody and corruption. Even the death videos are showing up as altered. We are in JFK-land.

Do watch the film Spotlight, about the Boston Globe’s investigation into pedophile priests. It is a study in meticulous, careful and restrained work that changed forever the country and the Catholic Church. The reporters kept their counsel and worked and worked until they had what they needed for a rock-solid narrative and the names of the guilty priests and their enablers. While at CBC, I interviewed a pedophile priest out on parole. It was was one of the most chilling encounters of my career.

I’m afraid we’ve thrown the baby out with the bathwater on some issues and we will be weaker for it. I’m not arguing that we trust legacy media again. But there are just some things it is better at — of course only when the right people are running it. But its not as fun. Not nightly and doesn’t deliver the dopamine hits when a careful investigation is underway behind the scenes until ready.

In the meantime in upside-down Trumpland — Pfizer’s dark prince, Albert Bourla is feted in the Oval Office this week with the MAHA generals booted and suited standing directly behind.

Bobby, Marty Makary, Dr. Oz and even Jay Bhattahcharya were lined as Trump promised big funding for Pfizer’s mRNA platform in exchange for drug price-cuts. Ask yourself why was a humiliation ritual for these COVID-19 heroes even necessary? It was like a gut punch for me and I’m sure for all the vaccine injured.

I’m off to Ottawa for the Convoy sentencing in a few days.

Hope you enjoy Jeffrey as much as I do.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe