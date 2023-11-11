I have re-upped last year’s Remembrance Day toolkit. If you are alone and want to pay honours just follow along below.
Since many of us will be at home on this Remembrance Day — and perhaps even alone, I’ve compiled a little kit for honouring our living service people and mourning our dead.
I have adapted the paragraphs below written for schools by the National War Museum.
BUILDING BLOCKS FOR A REMEMBRANCE DAY CEREMONY
The two minutes of silence should be observed on 11 November at 11 a.m. Before the minutes begin, provide students with context by explaining the historical significance and directing their thoughts as follows:
The First World War ended on 11 November 1918 at 11 a.m. Today, we honour the country’s sacrifice in all wars and conflicts with two minutes of silence at that time. Use this time to think about the contributions of the men and women who have served in the Canadian military, the sacrifices made in war and how we might strive for a more peaceful world.
I’ve chosen two videos for your solemn music. Take your two minutes of silence after the last note of The Last Post.
Two minutes here. Then play Rouse.
We use Last Post and Reveille (Rouse) at Remembrance Day ceremonies. It draws the symbolic association between the soldier's last duty of sitting sentry (death) and his rising above his mortal duties (reveille).
A Remembrance Day Story:
Ten-year-old Aileen Rogers gave this teddy bear to her father, Lawrence Rogers. She hoped that it would keep him safe while he served as a stretcher bearer in the First World War.
Lawrence Rogers carried the bear in his jacket pocket. It was with him in the trenches of France and Belgium. The conditions took a toll on the bear, loosening its legs.
Lieutenant Rogers was killed while trying, under fire, to bandage the wounds of a fallen soldier.
The badly worn little Teddy was found on his body and returned to Aileen. It can be viewed as part of the collection at the National War Museum in Ottawa.
In Flanders Fields:
BY JOHN MCCRAE
In Flanders fields the poppies blow
Between the crosses, row on row,
That mark our place; and in the sky
The larks, still bravely singing, fly
Scarce heard amid the guns below.
We are the Dead. Short days ago
We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow,
Loved and were loved, and now we lie,
In Flanders fields.
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
I love the story be below.
Let’s wrap up with a hopeful video from our young people. It’s from way back in 2019, pre-Covid and the Raptors were about to do the unthinkable. I remember well how united the city and the country were around that team and our big moment. A united country is what our soldiers fought for — so perhaps this is the perfect version of O Canada to end on. I pray none of these joyful young people ever know the horrors of war.
