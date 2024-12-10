Fast moving and complicated story. Here is Scott Horton, whom I deeply respect on Candace Owens filling in more background. You will feel better informed and a little less baffled after watching this. I suspect you will also be more angry. Do a thought experiment and compare and contrast what is actually going on with what legacy media is pushing.
I hope it helps.
Update on the Thompson/United Healthcare murder suspect.
It appears Luigi Mangione hurt his back in a surfing accident and was dealing with chronic pain. He disappeared four months ago into some sort of spiral. He might have been using psychedelic drugs — perhaps for pain management. From a wealthy family, great education and high achiever, no red flags until very recently. Below is an X-ray from his Twitter account profile.
I’m off to Alberta tomorrow for a Freedom Convoy shoot.
Trish Wood is Critical is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Thanks!
Knowing who and what to believe is not easy.
You and Scott can be trusted 😉
We wondered when the people might take the law into their own hands! Could this be the first of many such executions of those who profited from our system-manufactured ill-health?
It’s now not just the Covid jabs that they’re trying to poison us with. mRNA is the mechanism which they intend to destroy and enslave us! mRNA 'formulation’ is being used in many other forms. injections, our food, maybe our drinking water! We now have to suspect everything in our lives!
If Trump bans mRNA Jabs along with reintroducing LIABILITY for ALL Meds within a week of his inauguration I’ll believe there’s hope for us all!
Or - is Trump really a WEF Trojan Horse?
Some very worrying Trump Appointments for us who know the Covid scam and DEADLY injection program! We shall have to wait and see if Kennedy is the man we can trust, and if Trump allows him to regain honesty and credibility in the medical profession. That starts with reinstating Vax LIABILITY!
The corrupt and redundant WHO and the WEF's New World Order have been desperate to create the next Scamdemic in order to create more fear porn and to control the world's population, but haven't yet found the best disease!
Perhaps it could be those 'samples' of Lyssavirus (Lassavirus?) or Hendra virus which went missing in Queensland Australia. They might suit the WEF’s longer-term Control Plans which are designed to cause depopulation and eventual SLAVERY for the few unjabbed survivors!
Stop Bioweapon experimentation immediately and stupid Gain of Function experiments. They are a recipe for disaster. Creating a deadly disease to find a cure is opening Pandora;'s box!
Ban all mRNA injections until they are found to be less DEADLY and until LIABILITY is reinstated.
Unjabbed Mick (UK). We'll live longer when Big Pharma's DEATHs by injection are stopped.