Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

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Ryan M's avatar
Ryan M
1h

Another great piece Trish. So, imagine if people got to vote on issues (not broadly representative ideologies) quickly and regularly as if we have 2026's technology and imagination for what democracy might look like, not 1776’s.

Here: https://typerider.substack.com/p/democracy-20-a-manifesto

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Anne Hallock's avatar
Anne Hallock
1h

It's like what's happening in my city in metro Detroit. My home is 107 years old. My husband and I have lived here 45 of those years. My husband has worked tirelessly over the years, tending this ol' house with his creative hands and mind.

This year, our city leaders voted to eliminate ALL single family zoning throughout our entire city. Which means anyone in my neighborhood could sell their house and the city could approve for that home to be torn down and a multi story building could be built in it's place.

We have fought over develpment around us for many years. Hundreds of residents came together to start a campaign against changing the zoning. All the hard work of the residents and attending meetings, voicing opposition, made no difference.

During our fight to protect our neighborhoods, we dug through campaign finances of city leaders and found that ALL of them accepted campaign donations from the big time developers who've been eying our neighborhoods for years.

My husband and I have done our part with fighting this insanity. My husband served on the city commission and worked on boards that related to city development. Even after my husband left office, he remained and chaired one board, called the planning commission, which oversees all development within the city. I volunteered and served on a few boards that helped with community issues I felt strongly about. I know our presence made a difference.

But our days fighting are pretty much over. We're much older now. We both have health issues, where we can't be as active. It just breaks my heart to see what's happened. I know I will probably shed a tear, every time a neighborhood loses a home, to be replaced by some business, which erects an ugly, over sized building.

Final note. It was the Biden administration that got the ball rolling to eliminate single family housing throughout America. His administration offered financial incentives for states to take advantage of, simply by changing zoning laws. These damn liberals not only want to ruin our lives but how we live. Just as your article points out with the proposed high speed rail. They just don't care. 😡

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