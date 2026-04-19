PHOTO: Frontenac Arch Biosphere — at risk from the Alto HS rail project.

Our country’s downfall picked up some speed last week. I learned of this frightening turn of events by accident and my fear of a majority Liberal government intensified one-hundred fold. I saw the face of Soviet-style progress in extreme relief and it made me shudder. It all started when my husband and I resumed our dream of a country life.

It was then that we learned of the so-called Alto, high-speed rail line that is a pet project of Liberal governments. All the usual Laurentian elites are already at the trough even though the proposed construction is years away.

Billions are being spent on consultation and study before a single shovel of Canadian soil has been over-turned. Upset Eastern Ontario locals have been listened to in a pro-forma, fake process that will change nothing for them because the power lies with the boondoggle elites who want a project to feather the nests of the usual suspects — while virtue signalling about the sacredness of electric trains. They are already spending your cash, including to the criminal SNC Lavalin under a new name. From Grok.

Members of the Cadence Consortium building the Alto project:

CDPQ Infra (lead, from Quebec’s pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec)

AtkinsRéalis (formerly SNC-Lavalin; engineering and construction)

SYSTRA Canada (engineering/rail expertise)

Keolis Canada (operations)

Air Canada

SNCF Voyageurs (French state-owned high-speed rail operator, bringing TGV expertise)

Summary of Roles

Alto (Crown corp.) → Public owner and project overseer (accountable to the Minister of Transport).

Cadence → Private consortium that will actually design/build the line, finance much of it, and operate the trains once running (planned speeds up to 300 km/h on dedicated electrified tracks).

And of course our Finance Minister’s familial partner sits on the board of Alto— but not to worry. It’s all good.

Of course a high-speed rail line across the country sounds brilliant. VIA can suck, flying is expensive and airports are a nightmare. Many countries have embraced this new technology and one can’t show up at Davos these days without the ability to boast about a new HSRL commitment — plans in pocket. For the Liberal-bro, leader types it is the secret handshake into their failing club.

This looming behemoth hangs over Eastern Ontario like a giant, winged, Mothman spectre — already depressing property prices, inducing fear of expropriation and the grabbing of generational farmland. This paragon of sustainable virtue threatens a Unesco biosphere that is magical in its breadth and depth, all the way down to the Adirondacks in New York. The southern of the two Alto train routes cuts right through this protected area. But praise be to Liberal environmentalism.

The Frontenac Arch Biosphere is famous for its protection of the Blanding’s turtle and you will see along many roadsides, signs warning that these lovely little creatures may be crossing the road. The local custom encourages drivers to pick them up and carry them safely to the other side, should a roadway encounter occur.

How can we make sure this special turtle will persist into the future? We can all do our part. If you see a Blanding’s Turtle trying to cross a road, if it is safe to do so, stop and help it across the road in the direction it is heading. Blanding’s Turtles are gentle creatures and in my many years working with them I have never had one even attempt to bite me. From the Canadian Wildlife Federation Blog.

Below — the proposed “southern route” which dips right into this protected woodland. It is widely believed Alto will be a devastating disruption and loss to the creatures in the biosphere and sadly, also the humans who live in Frontenac County.

The favoured Trudeau-class of Liberals will benefit and grift from high-speed rail for as long as they can. The expropriation of local farmlands are beginning and the Carney government, enabled by floor-crossers, passed legislation to make farmland grabs from private citizens easier for Alto. The act specifically names this project as the reason for the bill’s passing. The High-Speed Rail Network Act. We can’t fear these people enough.

This from the Kingston Whig Standard:

As Canada’s Bill C-15 passes into law under recent Royal Assent, residents in the study corridor along the proposed routes for the Alto high-speed train are bracing for the government to begin expropriating land for the massive infrastructure project.

Here is the story

During our visit out there last week, we couldn’t find a single local, especially in Frontenac Township, who supported this project. I can’t find an engineer who endorses its feasibility. But a long line of Liberal-adjacent firms are already making bank on the surveys and studies required. I am told it is unworkable due to weather and terrain by the smartest people I know and that this period of study and consultation is the way these cheaters enrich themselves on a project that will never go ahead. Russia — also, with vast terrain and difficult weather has given a pass to the high-speed rail frenzy. Projected to be 90B but everyone knows it will at least double in cost.

One of the imbeciles pushing this project on CBC justifies it by suggesting a doctor could do surgery in Montreal in the morning and then hop a high-speed to Toronto to do another later in the day. Who the hell wants this? And why couldn’t the doctor just jump on Porter, like everyone else?

Conservative MP for the area, Michael Barrett, lays out some of the issues in the HoC.

Is nothing sacred? Land ownership? Turtles? Our natural world? Silence? Truth? Or is everything up for grabs because the billionaires say so?

This is COVID 2.0: media, government and corporate commitment to ideas and projects that don’t work and harm the public.

Floor crossings will get you more of this.

Pray for the people and wildlife of Eastern Ontario living in the path of electrified doom.

Pray for the turtles. Keep them safe from our “environmentalist” Prime Minister and his greedy, selfish, cronies.

As my mother used to say — we can’t have anything nice around here.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe