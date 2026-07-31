I held my breath watching the Anthony Fauci hearings Thursday. We dissidents were redeemed when the man responsible for so much death and misery was reduced to invoking the Fifth — every time he answered. For Dr. Fauci, truth is and always has been a dangerous thing. I’ve known him for forty years.

Watch the clip below and remember that this is the person who shut down the world; causing death, economic destruction, drug relapses, suicides and for children: years as lost as the castaway boys from Lord of the Flies.

Seeing Fauci being held accountable for once, felt pretty good. As a medical reporter with an award-winning career, witnessing Fauci get away with his dangerous schtick, yet again — this time during COVID, was extremely difficult.

Senator Rand Paul discovered and released Fauci’s diary from the COVID era and its both shocking and sad. It reveals a childish, attention seeking and in my opinion, personality-disordered man.

Here is a link to it and more documents from Senator Paul.

More frightening than his Valley Girl interior life were the whoppers he told about gain of function and the Wuhan Lab. We were among the first in North America to discuss Fauci’s Wuhan folly. Of course his public facing comments were false.

Beyond politicians and White House aides, Fauci’s diary reads at times like a Hollywood guest list. Actress Julia Roberts hosted Fauci on Instagram Live, sent him flowers and later presented him with an award, while Vogue editor Anna Wintour, comedian Trevor Noah, NBA star Steph Curry, actors Sean Penn and Matt Damon, and rapper Lil Wayne also make appearances as Fauci documented his growing celebrity during the pandemic. The diary closes with another unexpected cameo. At the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, Fauci wrote that he hugged Hunter Biden, who joked the internet “would explode” if someone photographed them together because they were both “being attacked by the far right GOP.”

I proposed yesterday on X that we begin testing our public servants for dark triad markers as they move up the ladder. Only half kidding here.

Aside from jumbo-sized scientific malpractice, comes his ego, courting of fame and fortune and a pathological need to be part of the DC in-crowd. Fauci’s character defects were a driving factor for me starting the podcast. My long reporting career told me he would make a hash of COVID public policy. And as we know, he did. Which brings us to his appearance before the Senate yesterday.

I was hopeful he would be held to account but it wasn’t on my bingo card that Senator Moreno would “F” bomb on Fauci. It felt pretty good. I think I jumped off the couch and cheered. Immature, I know, but the redemption yesterday for so many good people was palpable in that hearing room and on social media as well.

Tamara and I were trading X posts in real time as it unfolded and it occurred to me that the wrong person had been arrested for their actions during COVID. Look at Fauci’s guilty little face in the video.

Special on Tony Fauci coming with lots of juicy tidbits exposing the corrupt moral framework he created — something I’ve known since reporting on him during AIDS in the 80s. Never forget how many people died as a result Dr. Fauci’s ineptitude and in my view, dishonesty.

I might be the only reporter working whose career straddles his. Or perhaps I’m just getting old? Why is it taking so long for the world to wake up? Simple answer is media complicity and malfeasance.

This feels like a full circle moment for us. Guest on Friday is Jeffrey Tucker who facilitated the Great Barrington Declaration that birthed Fauci’s most famous snide remark — calling Jay Bhattacharya, Martin Kulldorff, and Sunetra Gupta — all esteemed in their fields — “fringe”.

You’ll recall “fringe” was retooled by former Prime Minister Trudeau and levelled at the Freedom Convoy.

Here is Dr. Bhattacharya, now head of the NIH, back in 2022 on the our audio- version of the show talking about how important is debate when invoking public health policy.

So stay tuned for Friday’s podcast and Substack.

NOTE: My health problem has been narrowed down, after years of searching, to a heart issue we are still trying to figure out. It is a confounding riddle. Feeling good about it all, though. My energy seems to be returning as well.

My apologies for the lateness of this post. I’ve been consumed with testing, echocardiograms, and wearing monitors for days at a time. I stepped away for a couple of weeks

Last word from my friend, the brilliant Ann Bauer on how COVID sharpened our gaze as we cast it toward the people we share the neighbourhood with.

Stay critical.

Truth over tribe.