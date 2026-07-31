Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

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Tim Rainville's avatar
Tim Rainville
16h

Fauci was exposed and endured a few hours of public theatre. It was a hollow victory and I wasn't cheering. No accountability and no punishment. Theresa Tam will never face that type of scrutiny here in Canada. Tamara Lich is the ongoing legacy of Covid in this country. There is little to celebrate.

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Fiona's avatar
Fiona
16h

Ditto Lorri’s comment. Great to hear from you and I’m looking forward to hearing your voice this weekend (and Jeffrey’s!). I’m interested in your thoughts-we’ve been on the right side of history through this, but why does that still feel ‘hollow’? I take no pleasure in seeing those around me who I love still living with their heads in the sand…and not acknowledging any of this fall out this week. In the UK, it’s barely being talked about.

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