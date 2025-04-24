Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood
I'm such a reporter through and through I actually get chills watching a lying politician being filleted by journalists doing their jobs. When Carney dodges the question from one, a colleague will pick it up. This is how its done. Bravo! So now the question is -- given the blowback -- who gave CBC the inside poop that Carney lied?

Bud Cruikshank
The robo-Boomers probably have their fingers shoved firmly in their ears and are saying "la, la, la, la, I don't hear you." Liberals have three boogeymen they trot out when they are in trouble (in no particular order): Trump, abortion, and gun control. This may be a sign that they are in trouble. A former colleague of mine, who played hockey in university, said that Canadians always finish the game. Let's all vote and put our pucks into the empty net past the fake goalie Carney and finish the game once and for all.

