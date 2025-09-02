TUESDAY MELTDOWN: THE REASON HEALTH PROS MISSED THE TRANS SHOOTER

The report of the American teen supported in his suicide by an AI chatbot should be the lede story everywhere and in huge headlines. But it’s not because we have been trained by the tech bros to accept all new technology as innovative, progressive and necessary. No one ever ran the AI paradigm through us, the electorate, even though it is fundamentally changing how we interact with everything in our lives and not for the better.

The death of Adam Raine who hung himself with the full support of ChatGPT — developed and owned by Sam Altman, a tech bro henchman with a bad reputation for dishonesty and even moral turpitude — is the solid proof of what a few enlightened people have been warning. We implement these powerful “advancements” without any pre-release cultural testing or functioning “guardrails” and hand ourselves and our kids the keys.

The parents of a teen who died by suicide after ChatGPT coached him on methods of self harm sued OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday, saying the company knowingly put profit above safety when it launched the GPT-4o version of its artificial intelligence chatbot last year. Adam Raine, 16, died on April 11 after discussing suicide with ChatGPT for months, according to the lawsuit that Raine's parents filed in San Francisco state court. The chatbot validated Raine's suicidal thoughts, gave detailed information on lethal methods of self-harm, and instructed him on how to hide actions from his parents and hide evidence of a failed suicide attempt, they allege. ChatGPT even offered to draft a suicide note, the parents, Matthew and Maria Raine, said in the lawsuit.

There are reports of a second suicide connected to AI chatbots and it comes just at the moment the tech oligarchs are beginning to push bots as support mechanisms for lonely people. What could possibly go wrong?

By one measure, downloads of companion apps increased 88 per cent year-over-year during the first half of 2025. Character.AI, a popular company in this space, says it has over 20 million monthly active users. Harvard Business Review says companionship has become the top use-case for AI in 2025, beating out uses for productivity or search. And tech giants like Meta and xAI have launched their own AI companion options. But while the market booms, there are growing concerns that relying on AI that gives the appearance of caring — without the ability to actually understand or empathize — may leave people vulnerable to overuse or worse. High-profile lawsuits following the deaths of two teens, and internal company documents, raise questions about appropriate guardrails to prevent harm. "[W]e've just never seen anything like this," said Jodi Halpern, a professor of bioethics and medical humanities at University of California Berkeley who has researched the use of AI in therapy, speaking of the rapid uptake of AI companions. "It's this massive social experiment that we have had with no safety testing first."

Meanwhile, the evil geniuses behind the bots, not to mention our expanding surveillance state are wielding unprecedented power in DC where they should be facing strict regulation. But aren’t. They have their chequebooks open.

The Bros were front and centre at Trump’s inauguration. It was odd and scary. How is this different than if Trump had been standing with the CEOs of Big Pharma? Tech is just as dangerous and its God Kings just as corrupt.

We reported on today’s Meltdown how Mark Zuckerberg knew from day one that Facebook was addictive to its users but instead of warning and mitigating he upped the algos to make it worse. And yet here he is in DC — staring down Lauren Sanchez’s bra-top. Revenge of the nerds.

Moving on to Robert Westman, the suicidal shooter who regretted the “brainwashing” that informed his “transition” to Robin - we need to know who his treating therapist was. His writings and diaries suggest he was gravely mentally ill for years before he shot and killed two young children attending church in Minneapolis last week. 17 others were wounded.

Like here in Canada, Minnesota mandates affirmative care and punishes professionals who might want to inquire about other mental issues at play — ones that Westman clearly had. His journals indicate depression and anxiety not to mention suicidal ideation and a focus on violence. Were these explored? Or did he just receive support for being “trans” — which he regretted later in life?

Here is the government document explaining how therapists are discouraged from inquiring about anything that might impugn the legitimacy of the gender issue. Activists have convinced governments, including ours in Ottawa, that anything but “affirming care” is considered “conversion therapy” a dishonest and desperate manifestation that may have lead to the Minneapolis tragedy. Protecting the ideology is more important than caring for the actual mental health of young people.

Minnesota prides itself on being rabidly pro-trans and the mayor’s first comments after the shootings were pure theatre — aimed at stopping inquiry into a possible failure of care in order to gain clout with the city’s leftist ideologues.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey: "Anybody who is using this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community or any other community out there has lost their sense of common humanity. We should not be operating out of a place of hate for anyone.

Given how extreme “gender affirming” meds can be, how traumatic a transition, an honest person must ask questions. But that’s not allowed and the FBI is investigating the crime as anti-Catholic.

I want to see his medical file. That’s where the answer lies but sadly, it might be one that the powers that be in Minnesota don’t want to know.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe