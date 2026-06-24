Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

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Kevan Hudson's avatar
Kevan Hudson
1d

People are more afraid of being called a homophobe or racist than knowingly letting fellow humans be harmed whether this case, or the UK grooming gangs.

Words are not violence.

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
1d

Crazy how we're having the same feelings when reading about stuff going on in the UK -- I'm currently (slowly) making my way through the Rape Gang Report and it's not an exaggeration to say it's the worst thing I've ever read.

But the thing that gets me the most isn't the number of girls who were abused and raped -- it's the almost comical indifference of the very people who are supposed to be protecting the victims! Time after time, the police or medical professionals simply looked the other way and allowed the abuse to continue.

From the sounds of this story, it wasn't just the young girls they ignored.

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