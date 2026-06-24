The crime reporter in me has a lot of trouble letting the Preston Davey murder story go. So much had to go wrong for it to play out the way it did. The details are harrowing: 13-month-old Preston was sexually assaulted to death by his adoptive dads. The lead monster is Jamie Varley, a 37-year-old teacher and former head of year from Lancashire — which just makes the whole thing more bewildering.

It’s also been reported in the British media that Varley was involved in the student safeguarding program at the school where he taught before taking his murderous “paternity” leave. You should know that due to COVID lockdown rules, half of the adoption agency’s interviews with the murderers were done over Zoom.

Preston died just four months after being placed with Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley, a financial sales manager who took part in the abuse and was also convicted of a series of offences. The medical evidence suggests that Varley was the main player in the sexual assault that lead to the child’s death in 2023.

Included in the trove of evidence against the pair were cellphone videos, taken by Varley, which chronicled his torment of the child — stopping short of recording the actual sexual assaults.

It’s being reported today out of London, that their life sentences at Wakefield Prison will be plagued by the kind of abuse and horror they meted out against Preston Davey.

Jamie Varley aged 37 who was given a whole life order for murdering and sexually abusing 13 month old Preston Davey spent his first night in HMP Wakefield sobbing and quaking in his cell.



Inmates gave him a traditional prisoners welcome with loud banging on bars and shouting threats warning him he is on borrowed time and there is a bounty on his head.



Varley was placed in segregation on 24 hour suicide watch while mental health experts assess him after he was heard whispering to himself throughout the night.



Sources said the other prisoners knew he was coming and wanted him scared making his time inside as awful as they can because he is never getting out of this hell.



HMP Wakefield known as Monster Mansion houses high risk offenders including Harold Shipman Levi Bellfield and Ian Huntley and Varley is now one of Britain's most hated men inside the prison too.



Guards have a job on their hands keeping him safe as every day he survives the bounty for taking him out increases while he faces a lifetime of threats and isolation.

While working on this piece, I was well aware that there are certain words in the English language that should never appear in the same sentence — nor be combined in any way. You know what they are: baby, rape, sexual assault, child, murder. These concepts are anti-human, demonic even. Just writing about this evoked a sense of wickedness that sometimes befalls those of us working in the true crime genre: cops, lawyers and yes, even journalists — like me. Do we drag the horrific details out into the light? Or do we protect the privacy of this ruined, dead child? Is there a point to picking it over?

I’ve had an uneasy feeling about a missing piece of information that holds the key to the question: was Preston salvageable in the months leading up to his gruesome death? That quest has become another example of things we can’t talk about because, as Grok scolded me, the state knows best when it comes to uncomfortable subjects — like what were the actual physical signs that exposed the crimes that had been committed. It is a horrible question — but the answer is important.

It involves medical observation and autopsy reports outlining unrelenting horrors — day in and day out for the few months Preston was in his killers’ care. It was evidence given at trial by the coroner and it was reported as the proceedings played out. I’m quite sure Grok and other AI have been programmed to be on the lookout for sickos who might covet that information. And that’s not a bad thing.

Forty other injuries were documented, including broken bones, bruises and bumps revealing the utter depravity of Preston’s caregivers/parents. Internal organs were damaged.

Even though the killers of this wee child are in prison for life, we shouldn’t stop asking questions given how monstrous were the events. Handing a helpless baby over to be cared for in a private home, unsupervised, is a huge event.

I found the information I was looking for by listening to a very detailed podcast that courageously covered the trial. My hat goes off to these intrepid crime reporters in the UK. It can’t have been an easy story to cover. I highly recommend you listen to the whole series. It is the best of what podcasting and true crime has to offer right now.

Listen to it here:the-trial/episodes/the-tragic-life-of-preston-davey-a-sinister-tragedy

Preston was seen in the hospital emergency department at least twice before the final day when he was brought in floppy and not breathing from a “seizure” — which in fact was not a seizure at all. It was Preston’s system shutting down after being deprived of oxygen from, as they have said in media — an object being placed in his mouth.

Previously, the youngster was sent home by friendly social workers and doctors who believed his two dads. The hospital staff seemed more concerned with signalling their virtuous acceptance of gay adoption than safeguarding the life of Preston Davey.

I tried running this whole scenario through my true crime investigative filters. What were the exact injuries, what was the mechanism of death, how many times before had Preston been orally raped — but survived? These questions reveal how obvious it was or wasn’t that Preston’s days were numbered. It is also the best evidence of how the state — and specifically the NHS and its doctors and social workers failed. How obvious would the abuse have been during the previous times Preston was taken to hospital following an attack by Varley? From the British website: The Conversation.

As horrific details emerged during the trial, many people were left asking the same question: how can so many agencies know about a child and still not see what was happening? Reports suggest that multiple organisations had contact with Preston during his short life. Within approximately two months of being placed with his adoptive parents, Preston attended hospital for the first time. Over the following nine weeks, there were at least ten contacts with multiple agencies and professionals before his death. Like many previous incidents, concerns were raised, injuries were observed, explanations were given, referrals and decisions were made across different parts of the system. Surely, if enough professionals know about a child, someone should be able to see the danger? The unfortunate reality is that many children who experience these tragic outcomes are known to services. Recent analysis by the independent child safeguarding review panel found that 84% of families in reviewed cases were already known to children’s social care. Similar findings emerged from reviews we conducted in Wales, where the overwhelming majority of children had previous involvement with agencies before the incident occurred.

For me, even the darkest events are easier to carry psychologically if we can figure them out. This is at the heart of solid journalism and certainly the foundation of my work in true crime. Was Preston Davey’s fatal outcome always in the cards? I believe the answer is no.

Serial killer, Ted Bundy — destroyer of women — haunted my first early first footsteps as an independent career girl in the late 1970’s. For women of my generation, he was the unofficial boogey man — a handsome, seemingly accomplished law student we would happily take home to mother.

I endured producing Bundy projects for decades, my last being a quite successful series for Amazon Studios. I interviewed the police, the lawyers, his brother and even his longtime girlfriend, Liz Kloepfer, whom I quite like and spoke to recently. I saw the photos, visited the burial places deep in the West Coast rainforest and shared long, intimate conversations with his brother Rich and some very endearing survivors.

I am proud of what we achieved and you should watch it. That’s Liz in the photo below.

But for all the time and effort, I came to understand Ted and the murders less well than I had before I started. The only new truth for me was the absolute savagery, especially of the later murders at Chi Omega Sorority and the killing of young Kimberley Leach. I can tell you a lot of facts but I am not any wiser about why it all happened.

There were no early, guide-posting autopsy reports from Washington State where it is believed Bundy began. The women were dumped far away from where they were snatched — ending up in the the dense forests of the Cascade Mountains. Weather, specifically rain and moisture did their work and there was never very much left when the remains were eventually discovered.

Which brings us back to the evidence in the Preston Davey case and what it actually showed about missed opportunities to save his life. I think I found the detail that answers our question.

The child had deep bruising in his throat, reported at autopsy and assuredly present during the other times has was examined at hospital after a “seizure”. There is no evidence Preston had an actual seizure disorder. What was being labelled as such were the after effects of an obstructed airway. If only the NHS had been thinking critically and not ideologically… Preston might still be alive.

I do not need to explain what the bruising was caused by except to say the evidence suggests that the sexual abuse started almost immediately — as soon as the baby was handed over to his adoptive parents. The evidence was always there. Below is an AI review of the upcoming investigations into what went wrong.

Child Safeguarding Practice Review: A formal independent review was launched by Oldham Council following Preston’s death. As is standard practice, this investigation was officially paused during the criminal proceedings so it wouldn’t prejudice the trial.

Current Status: Following the conclusion of the criminal trial, this independent safeguarding review is expected to recommence.

This review will specifically investigate the handling of Preston’s safeguarding, why multiple hospital visits and a “battery of professionals” (including social workers, doctors, and nurses) failed to intercept the abuse, and what lessons must be learned across the NHS and local authorities to prevent similar tragedies.

I hope the phrase bruising at the back of the throat underscore its findings. If it doesn’t Preston Davey will have been failed, yet again. As will all the voiceless children who might suffer the same fate.