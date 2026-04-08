Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

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Trish Wood
15h

Let me add -- I understand the skepticism about the Times but I think this article hits the mark on a number of issues -- especially what I am reading and watching about Bibi and Trump's relationship. My goodness, Netanyahu is BEST FRIENDS with Kushner's family. He slept over in Jared's bedroom when Jared was away. No kidding....

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Eric Sowers's avatar
Eric Sowers
17h

Nice story, but since it came from NYT I don’t believe a word of it. WMD, Russia gate, Biden laptop, and the list goes on.

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