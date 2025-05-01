The ink is barely dry on the ballots and already a whiff of corruption is infecting Ottawa and our political class at the highest levels. Weeks of hysterical shrieking about the Orange Man and an election victory framed by a firehose of propaganda, morphed overnight into a Mark Carney/Donald Trump bromance. The phoney patriotism based on hating our best neighbour, the elbows up absurdity, the maple leaf shopping gambits were the product of political manipulation underpinned by the notion that a common enemy unites.

Now, a few days after the vote — it’s like none of it ever happened and Carnage as a nickname for our PM is making perfect sense. Bodies are falling everywhere.

Our own scoop suggested Carney and Trump already had a cozy, but undisclosed relationship based on Brookfield bailing out Trump’s inept son-in-law to the tune of 1.2 billion. The deal was extremely controversial and the subject of Senate Finance Committee hearings in DC but legacy media kept it quiet. Brookfield facilitated Qatari money into the hands of Jared Kushner who was running the Middle East policy portfolio for his father-in-law. A massive conflict.

From Newsweek:

A biographer who covered Jared Kushner's real estate company compared his past financial woes to a "ticking time bomb" in relation to his alleged dealing with Qatari interests. The Kushner Company, a family business for which former President Donald Trump's son-in-law now serves as president, was facing a $1.4 billion debt payment in 2017 for a property at 666 Fifth Avenue in New York City. Around that time, Kushner—then working as a senior advisor to Trump with a focus on Middle Eastern matters—visited Qatar to discuss a blockade imposed against the country, alongside Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Following the year, the Qatar blockade was lifted, with President Trump reversing his earlier support of his arrangement. Around the same time, according to The Real Deal, Brookfield Asset Management, paid $1.28 billion for a ground-floor lease at 666 Fifth, helping the company with its debt situation. The group's second-largest stakeholder at the time was the sovereign wealth fund of Qatar, leading some to accuse Kushner of trading favourable political maneuvers in order to help his family's business.

Carney was not officially involved in making the deal, he was very senior at Brookfield when it came under scrutiny by legislators later.

The bail out provides Trump and Carney with just enough dirt on each other to guarantee a relationship based on mutual dishonesty. You’ll recall that a couple of days ago, Carney got caught lying about an early phone call with Trump.

The deal answers two baffling questions.

Why would a thin-skinned guy like Trump, so easily forgive Carney for trashing him during the campaign? And why would Carney be behaving with such deference to toward Trump — given that he has portrayed the president as an existential threat?

After a post-election phone call between the two, Trump revealed himself to be a fan of our new prime minister whose represents everything Trump himself campaigned against. Globalist, net-zero, and lefty, not to mention, anti-American. Our Prime Minister won based on Trump is Hitler. The president also threw under the bus, Pierre Poilievre which is odd given that some of Poilievre’s voters represent the Canadian version of MAGA — the people who aren’t slagging off Trump or cancelling and boycotting American holidays and products. Here is what Trump said:

In the meantime, it looks like Carney played his own voters and also his other fake best buddy, Conservative Premier Doug Ford who is now in the hot seat for betraying his own party to suck up to Carney. Ford was a nightmare during COVID-19 and has been carrying luggage for the Liberals for years. Calls for Ford to be replaced as party leader are growing in tone and volume.

We are governed by the worst people in the world. As I used to say about the Clintons, the playbook that gets them elected is so toxic that is should preclude them from ever holding power.

Meanwhile, watch the video below and weep for the robo-boomers who sold out their kids for a fake Trump-slayer.

They are laughing at us.

