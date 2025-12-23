VIDEO GREETINGS FROM TRISH

So happy to be back with a greeting two days before Christmas. The video above is the little Christmas town that captivated a local party. It’s funny, isn’t it how silly things that don’t cost very much can lift our spirits if we let them.

I’m thinking of Mrs. Barber this Christmas. And all the lovely towns she’s collected to display for her family and friends every year — no matter how dire things looked for her son, Chris.

Wonder. Never let it die. Look into small, brightly lit Victorian windows and see the happy little families celebrating the birth of Christ by candlelight. They are as real as your heart allows them to be.

If you are alone this Christmas, do reach out and I will email you back with greetings.

info@trishwoodpodcast.com.

Or post your story down below and ask for some engagement.

Merry Christmas!!