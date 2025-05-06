VIDEO: IS CARNEY GEARING UP TO CRACK DOWN ON FREE SPEECH?

Of all the plans Mark Carney has unveiled, most of them seemingly huge, somewhat veiled and frequently incorporating the obtuse but muscular word “build” — the statement that scared me the most was this one. My blood ran cold.

Clearly Carney was talking about X/Twitter with which I have a love-hate relationship. It is badly administered and borderline fraudulent. It takes my money yet refuses to allow the bulk of my followers to see what I post and it promotes liars and grifters who steal other people’s work. But for all of its subscriber abuse and almost in spite of itself, X permits us to see and engage with information not available inside the legacy media bubble. Carney will likely use the so-called Online Harms Act — a softly titled bill that Atlantic Magazine investigated with scarey results.

In 1984, George Orwell coined the term thoughtcrime. In the short story “The Minority Report,” the science-fiction author Philip K. Dick gave us the concept of “precrime,” describing a society where would-be criminals were arrested before they could act. Now Canada is combining the concepts in a work of dystopian nonfiction: A bill making its way through Parliament would impose draconian criminal penalties on hate speech and curtail people’s liberty in order to stop future crimes they haven’t yet committed. The Online Harms Act states that any person who advocates for or promotes genocide is “liable to imprisonment for life.” It defines lesser “hate crimes” as including online speech that is “likely to foment detestation or vilification” on the basis of race, religion, gender, or other protected categories. And if someone “fears” they may become a victim of a hate crime, they can go before a judge, who may summon the preemptively accused for a sort of precrime trial. If the judge finds “reasonable grounds” for the fear, the defendant must enter into “a recognizance.”

I am not an Elon cultist and I am baffled by his silence during our election. He does carry a Canadian passport and I wonder if knowing Carney’s globalist bent, Musk is hedging his bets. Likely a smart move but not one that will protect X if Carney decides to end him.

A smart friend of mine said that if this Liberal government and its enablers are able to crack down on X and other spaces that platform indy media — like Substack for example, the Liberals could hold power for another twenty years.

We saw during the election, that CBC and the rest had more than their thumb on the scale for Carney and his Trudeau leftovers. It was blatant which is to say neither side is even trying to hide it anymore.

So Carney will kill the competition while throwing cash at his fan-club masquerading as journalists. Just for fun, I asked Grok AI to review how much money the government gives Canadian media. Here is a portion of Grok’s answer:

“The topic of Canadian news organizations receiving government benefits or funding is complex and often debated, with various programs and mechanisms in place that provide financial support to media outlets. Below is an overview based on available information, including specific programs and examples of news organizations that have benefited, while maintaining a critical perspective on the implications of such funding.

Key Government Funding Programs for Canadian Media

The Canadian government supports news organizations through several initiatives, primarily aimed at sustaining journalism, particularly in underserved areas, and supporting the production of Canadian content. These programs include:

Canada Periodical Fund (CPF) : Provides financial assistance to Canadian magazines and community newspapers to support content creation, distribution, and innovation. The Aid to Publishers component offers funding based on circulation and other criteria, benefiting both large and small publications. Example: In 2024, Postmedia Network received $2,250,218 through the CPF, as noted in a post on X, indicating significant support for one of Canada’s largest newspaper chains.

Local Journalism Initiative (LJI) : Funds news organizations to hire journalists to cover underserved communities, particularly rural and Indigenous areas. Administered by organizations like the Canadian Press and News Media Canada, it supports both independent and larger outlets. Eligible organizations include newspapers, radio, television, and digital media that meet specific criteria for journalistic standards.

Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit : Introduced in 2019, this refundable tax credit provides up to 25% of eligible labour costs (e.g., salaries for journalists) for qualifying news organizations. Qualifying organizations must be Canadian-controlled and primarily focused on producing original news content. Major beneficiaries include large organizations like The Globe and Mail, Postmedia, and Torstar, as well as smaller digital outlets that meet the criteria.

Digital News Subscription Tax Credit : Offers individual Canadians a non-refundable tax credit for subscriptions to qualifying digital news outlets, indirectly supporting media organizations by incentivizing subscriptions. Outlets like The Globe and Mail and National Post have been designated as eligible for this program.

CBC/Radio-Canada Funding : The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) and its French-language counterpart, Radio-Canada, receive direct government funding as Canada’s public broadcaster. In 2025, Liberal Leader Mark Carney pledged an additional $150 million annually to CBC/Radio-Canada to strengthen local news and emergency information services. Posts on X highlight CBC’s significant funding, with one claiming it receives $1.4 billion annually, outstripping even the budget of Canada’s national intelligence agency (CSIS).

Journalism Bailout Fund (Media Bailout) : Often referred to as the “media bailout,” this includes a $595 million package (2019–2024) to support Canadian journalism through tax credits and grants, in addition to CBC’s funding. The Toronto Star has been cited as a major recipient, reportedly receiving $140,000 weekly from this fund, according to a 2023 post on X. Other recipients include The Globe and Mail, Postmedia, and La Presse, as noted in discussions about the Canadian Press’s ownership structure.

Special Measures for Journalism : Part of the Canada Periodical Fund, this component supports organizations serving minority language communities, Indigenous groups, or other underserved populations. Community newspapers and ethnic media outlets often benefit from this funding.



News Organizations Receiving Significant Government Benefits

Based on available data and public discourse, the following news organizations are among those that receive notable government support, either through direct funding, tax credits, or grants:

CBC/Radio-Canada : As Canada’s public broadcaster, CBC receives the lion’s share of government media funding, with an annual budget of approximately $1.2–$1.4 billion, depending on the fiscal year. The proposed $150 million annual increase announced in 2025 would further bolster its operations, particularly for local journalism. Critics, including voices on X, argue this funding makes CBC a “government PR agency,” potentially compromising its editorial independence.

Postmedia Network : Owns major newspapers like the National Post, Vancouver Sun, and Calgary Herald. Received $2,250,218 in 2024 through the Canada Periodical Fund, as highlighted in a post on X, which criticized this as subsidizing American media due to Postmedia’s U.S.-based ownership. Benefits from the Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit and other bailout funds, given its large newsroom operations.

The Toronto Star (Torstar) : One of the largest recipients of the journalism bailout fund, reportedly receiving $140,000 weekly, as claimed in a 2023 X post. Eligible for the Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit and Digital News Subscription Tax Credit, supporting its extensive journalism operations. Critics suggest this funding may align its editorial stance with government interests.

The Globe and Mail : A major national newspaper that qualifies for the Canadian Journalism Labour Tax Credit and Digital News Subscription Tax Credit. Part of the ownership group of the Canadian Press, which receives government grants and sole-sourced contracts. While not as heavily subsidized as CBC or Postmedia, it benefits from tax credits due to its large newsroom and original content production.

Canadian Press (CP) : A news agency co-owned by The Globe and Mail, Torstar, and La Presse, CP receives federal grants and sole-sourced government contracts, as noted in a 2024 X post. Benefits from the Local Journalism Initiative, which funds journalists to cover underserved areas. Its close relationship with the government has raised concerns about impartiality.

La Presse : A major French-language newspaper in Quebec, part of the Canadian Press ownership group. Receives funding through the journalism bailout and Canada Periodical Fund, alongside tax credits for its newsroom operations. Benefits from programs supporting French-language media, such as the Special Measures for Journalism.

Community and Ethnic Media : Smaller outlets, including community newspapers and ethnic media (e.g., Chinese, Punjabi, or Indigenous publications), receive funding through the Canada Periodical Fund’s Special Measures and the Local Journalism Initiative. Examples include publications serving minority language communities, though specific names are less frequently cited in public data.”



Meanwhile, Carney is in DC today meeting with the Orange Man who handed him the election. This should be very interesting political theatre.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe