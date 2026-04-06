VIDEO: MAGA NATIVES ARE RESTLESS

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:0024363VIDEO: MAGA NATIVES ARE RESTLESSThings are not going well. Watch it but be careful at work.Trish WoodApr 06, 202624363SharePlease comment below.Totally brilliant, despite the bad language. I think our young people are OK. From Dissident Media.Trish Wood is Critical is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksTrish Wood is Critical PodcastCritically thinking about why no one thinks critically anymore.Critically thinking about why no one thinks critically anymore.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeTrish WoodRecent EpisodesVIDEO POD: GOD AND WARApr 4 • Trish WoodVIDEO POD: THE WORST IS HAPPENING NOW -- JUST AS OUR GUEST PREDICTEDMar 28 • Trish WoodVIDEO POD: COLONEL LAWRENCE WILKERSON ON AMERICA'S FOLLY IN IRANMar 22 • Trish WoodVIDEO POD: FOOL ME THRICE, AMERICAN WARS AND THE BIG LIEMar 7 • Trish WoodVIDEO POD: IRAN WAR UNDERWAY AND HORROR ON OUR HIGHWAYSFeb 28 • Trish WoodMINI MIDWEEK MELTDOWNFeb 25 • Trish WoodVIDEO POD: DESTROYING THOSE WHO TELL THE TRUTHFeb 22 • Trish Wood