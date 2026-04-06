Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

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VIDEO: MAGA NATIVES ARE RESTLESS

Things are not going well. Watch it but be careful at work.
Trish Wood's avatar
Trish Wood
Apr 06, 2026

Please comment below.

Totally brilliant, despite the bad language. I think our young people are OK.

From Dissident Media.

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