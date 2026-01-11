VIDEO POD-A FORMER COLLEAGUE STRUGGLES AND CHANGES MY VIEW ON MAiD

Before I talk about this week’s show, let me say a few more words about Scott Adams. I have been a peripheral fan since the beginning but spun off during COVID to more medical and health focussed podcasts. I would check in from time to time but wasn’t a a major follower or listener.

When I heard about his dire prognosis — that he was in the process of dying from prostate cancer and talking about it — I dialled back in and have been captivated by his generosity of spirit and humanity. He is sharing the worst of it and in doing so has become an example for those of us who toil in the information space. Despite unlimited funds, he keeps it simple, doesn’t chase clicks and views — and his simple message on politics and self-improvement resonate beyond the capture of flashy technology that he avoids.

It’s made me think a lot about what we can achieve. There are thousands of podcasts on every subject — some of them fantastic — others OK and many of them not worth the time or effort.

The early days were about delivering an authentic message, without fancy technology or even advertisers getting in the way. Joe Rogan has always had live guests but his set is simple and I can’t think of a time I have ever seen him pander. Rogan is what he is, and that’s why, when he broke for Trump, it was hugely important.

Rogan is curious and oddly humble — not claiming knowledge or informational status that former journalists like myself can get hung up on. Actual journalistic ethics, standards and guardrails are critical but so is an honest everyman voice who has enough money to take topics and interviews wherever he wants to. When he gets stuff wrong — he self-corrects. He was late on COVID dissidence — most podcasts were. But he figured it out and I applaud him for that.

Now the podcasting world seems to be evolving into a contest of set design — an idea that replicates the worst of legacy media. In my opinion, it hinders audience engagement with the subject and overpowers the message. But that’s just me.

Take Shawn Ryan for example. Smart guy. Good guests but a set that looks like it was designed for the Moulin Rouge — quite lovely but it overpowers both host and guest. The subject sits too far away from the interviewer to create actual intimacy — the kind that turns a good interview into a great one. It might as well be remote.

Another angle of the Shawn Ryan mothership.

This is costing his backers a ton of money. It is lovely and kind of library-ish. But I repeat, the guest is too far away to feel the kind of intimacy that evokes a dramatic response. In interview terms, it is almost shouting distance.

I was excited to see Charlie Kirk’s head of security, Brian Harpole on the show but the set up and dynamic seemed to preclude the moments I was hoping for — ones that would have humanized a team being targeted and further traumatized.

Tucker sits a little closer but I do find the decor — somewhat distracting.

Tucker sometimes interviews at an even smaller table and I think he is getting better output from his guests.

The dirty secret of the emotive documentary interview is that I sit, virtually knee-to- knee with my subjects and it creates and air of honesty bordering on psychotherapy. The remote podcast interview remains a challenge but oddly can also be intimate. Perhaps it is the lack of fancy artifice.

Behold what Scott Adams’ set looks like. Nothing. And yet we love him and trust him.

He is confident that he is delivering something of value. Adams has moved his show to an in-home hospital bed as the clock runs down. When someone writes a book on the history of podcasting — Scott Adams stoicism and bravery deserve their own chapter.

I’m sure some of you will disagree with my take on MAiD for people suffering from mental torment. Honestly — I am still wishy-washy. Theoretically, I am against it. But when I see the individual suffering of people like John and Jane — I seem to be for it.

There was a recent social media storm about a young man who received MAiD from a very zealous practitioner of it — for reasons of mental illness. His family is angry and I agree this needs to be looked at. Seriously. But the people we discussed in this week’s episode have been struggling for decades and have tried everything including shock treatments and psyche hospitals. Still, I’m uneasy.

Here is the great CBC documentary — No Way to Die. Even a stopped clock, right?

Meanwhile, Minnesota is exploding. Horrific levels of craziness from protestors who seem incapable of articulating what they are so mad about beyond the controversial shooting by ICE of an anti-ICE protestor. The culture in this state is nuts. Depraved after years of progressive rule on many levels. In the end, if they can’t win elections Blue states throw tantrums that become increasingly more vacant AND dangerous. As you know, our friend Ann Bauer fled to the sanity of Kentucky and is being tormented online by bullies from The Northstar State wishing her renewed grief over the death of her son Adam.

Here is the great Rick Beato on the Grammys. I concur.

I’m off to the lake for some heavy duty writing and thinking. Back with a new show this week. Please leave your comments, especially on MAiD, below.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe