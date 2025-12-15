VIDEO POD: AMERICAN HEALTH INSURANCE SYSTEM FAIL

Jeffrey’s Show this Week:

Washington is abuzz with frantic ideas for health-insurance reform, but nothing much is actually happening. A man with excellent is ideas is Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, interviewed here by Jeffrey Tucker. The entire system needs to be blown up and decentralized, but few have the courage to say that. Dr. Kheriaty was on the forefront of the COVID resistance. He left his job at a major hospital, and now practices privately. His new book is about his experience in medical school, and his concerns that the industry itself has completely lost its way.

A Note from Trish: Another banger from our friend Jeffrey while I wrestle with our script for the Convoy film. I will be back with a video for the holidays and then in earnest again in January. I miss podcasting with you all so much — more than I ever thought I could, especially given all of the craziness that has erupted around the murder of Charlie Kirk.

As an experienced true crime journalist I’ve been shocked by the level of absurdities and outright nonsense being pushed by high-level podcasters who should know better. There are legions of well-meaning hunters in backyards across America shooting at pot-roasts to prove a theory.

On some days this feels like COVID-2.0. If you point out that a proffered scenario is impossible or at least highly illogical you are attacked by people whose brains then seem to go on tilt. I’ve had three boosters and now have COVID - thank God I got those shots. The attacks on the non-true-believers are mean and frequently lead by women. I am rattled to my core.

No amount of evidence will change minds and this thing has become something of a mass hysteria event — and a tautology with no way out, except the conspiracy getting bigger and bigger.

I have been asked to guest on a livestream tonight by a chap who has been pretty logical and so I said yes. I will post the show here tomorrow. Paramount Tactical is the name and Rumble is the platform. I believe it is at 8PM. Pretty late for me -:)

I do fear for us all since indy media has revealed itself to be as corrupt and dangerous as its legacy predecessors. We will be left without any credible sources as honourable people struggle for monetization and followers while the most extreme make out like bandits. All in a search for “truth.”

I’ll be fine because I never did this for profit. It is a calling, like journalism, although I did pretty well financially at the height of my career at CBC. What I do here is primarily a public service. The money goes mostly to production.

Was Israel behind it? Possibly. Early indications I reported in detail suggest there was certainly a motive. But no one has credibly suggested even just a narrative about how it happened that makes sense at this point. Tyler Robinson still looks good for it — especially having read the charging documents. But I remain open-minded.

Let me also add that — I have a pretty good phone list of the top people in forensics and autopsy/medical examiner analysis and I have spoken to some. None of them are giving any credence to the alternative theories at this point. And none of the people “reporting” have reached out to them, either. Odd.

I have even walked back some of my own positions based on getting a clearer picture from further research — like the textbooks on forensic pathology that line my own bookshelves here at home. I will include this in a future video.

What we have learned is that podcasters interview each other and also sketchy, inflammatory people they disagree with in order to stay alive financially. They protect each other and take no chances.

Sticking one’s finger in the air and not reporting truth until it is safe to do so is a dishonest but successful business model these days. I get it. This is a tough industry and supporters can be fickle or driven by their own confirmation bias. I’ve seen some of the big guys fall from millions of viewers on YouTube to one-third or less in just weeks. Bringing on Nick Fuentes seems to remedy a drop in popularity.

Should I start a podcast on podcasting?

Anyway — I believe that the truth wins even if it only breezes gently through the door on the wings of poetry or an unexpected act of kindness. I think truth shouldn’t be too noisy. Or loud. It can’t be shouted into our consciousness. We must be ready to receive it with the volume on low — as it flows inward toward the vessel that keeps our humanity.

Do enjoy Jeffrey this week.

Stay critical

#truthovertribe