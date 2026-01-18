VIDEO POD AND ESSAY: ESTRANGEMENT EPIDEMIC - THE END OF FAMILY LIFE?

The road from the house on Lake Erie. Happy, happy. It looks like a John Irving, New Hampshire story.

This is the warning sentence you as a parent of grown children must take in and fully be aware of:

We came to understand there was a whole generational sub-culture using such language, dedicated to supporting estrangement as a commonplace solution to relational and family problems. Steven Howard

BOOK BLURB: Labeled a silent epidemic by a growing number of therapists and researchers, estrangement is one of the most disorienting and painful experiences of a parent's life. Popular opinion typically tells a one-sided story of parents who got what they deserved or overly entitled adult children who wrongly blame their parents. However, the reasons for estrangement are far more complex and varied. As a result of rising rates of individualism, an increasing cultural emphasis on happiness, growing economic insecurity, and a historically recent perception that parents are obstacles to personal growth, many parents find themselves forever shut out of the lives of their adult children and grandchildren.

“I have to confess to some personal interest in estrangement since my adult son and daughter declared they no longer wished to communicate with their mother and me towards the middle of 2021. The details of how this state of affairs came about is something we are still coming to terms with and there is no doubt that we were in part responsible for the breakdown in communications and the relationship. Suffice to say, we were surprised by the lack of emotional and intellectual credit we had with them both and how a gradual falling away of respect for us had obviously accumulated over several years without us even being aware of this fact.

Looking back, the final separation was marked by what we experienced as mystifying accusations and talk about things such as “boundaries”, “emotional harm”, “self protection”, “no contact”, “accountability”, “emotional immaturity”, “toxic relationship”, “gaslighting”, “cycle breaker”, “validation”, “reparative actions” and “emotional safety”. It was not until mid-2024 that we became aware of a variety of support groups on forums such as Reddit and Instagram and the websites of some professional counsellors and we came to understand there was a whole generational sub-culture using such language, dedicated to supporting estrangement as a commonplace solution to relational and family problems.

Having studied this phenomenon and sub-culture in some depth since, I have come to the awareness that estrangement has become a sort of ideology, that supports and sustains the breakdown of families under the guise of self-protection from harm.”

Scary as hell. Do be aware, especially if your adult children start using the lingo and are becoming distant or hostile. This is also an attack on parents whose political views differ from their children and likely the therapist. Think for a minute, how dangerous it would be for an estrangement therapist treating your adult child to be in the Trump-is-a-Nazi-camp — if you were or still are MAGA. Estrangement is being prescribed over this very issue.

Good psychotherapy or conversational treatment (CBT) saves lives. And, as I have shared with you, it did save mine in the years after I left the CBC. I single-mothered an infant and a teenager I loved dearly — all the while fighting to keep the lights on while entangled in an ugly, soul-destroying, family law dispute over the baby.

I am highly critical of groupthink and professional trendiness in the psychotherapeutic space but also recognize the value of seeking treatment and will publish tomorrow how it saved me at my lowest point. Curate your exposure to radical therapists. Do your research. Understand — while treading very lightly — who might be treating your grown children.

Dr. Coleman and I discuss historic examples of therapy gone off the rails. Here is my The Fifth Estate documentary exposing the fallacy of multiple personality disorder. It was a groundbreaking piece that at one time, was screened for medical students. We took a beating over it but not long after, the diagnosis of MPD was removed from the DSM and replaced with Dissociative Identity Disorder — a much less dramatic manifestation.

Lawsuits were won against therapists “diagnosing” it and it very quietly went away. You just don’t see it anymore — except in scripted dramas and the occasional tabloid story. Back in the day, it was everywhere. Including Oprah who uncritically interviewed “patients” exhibiting mind-blowing personality swerves. Some of the women in our CBC story went to an MPD clinic in Texas on the Ontario taxpayer’s dime.

Below is the Oprah show Dr. Coleman was on and that he and I discuss. Again, Oprah buys into the idea that if something comes from the psychotherapeutic process, it must be good. I found the episode infuriating and it reminded me that this legendary talk show host, has never had children. And, at the end of the day, she is not a critical thinker.

Family estrangement is not a neutral phenomenon but rather an improvised explosive charge being set at the very foundation of Western society — not to mention the mental health of both parents and children.

Please do comment below. We must bring this into the light before it is too late. Repairing these fractures is very difficult.