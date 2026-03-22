VIDEO POD: COLONEL LAWRENCE WILKERSON ON AMERICA'S FOLLY IN IRAN

Note: Sorry for the technical problems. There is a video lag. I am working on sorting this out. Six years of pretty good luck but sometimes the gremlins do overtake. Also — you’ll note that when the Colonel is telling the heartbreaking story of his dying wife, I look pre-occupied for a moment — which appears quite cruel. My phone lit up beside me and was about to ring. I forgot to turn it off and panicked.

Rough day Friday my laptop crashed but I managed to be up and running for our interview with Colonel Wilkerson — one of the kindest and most moral military commentators around.

I’ve known him since my stint in DC when I worked for Bobby Muller and the VVAF during the start of the Iraq War. My job was “comms” and our goal at the foundation was to educate mainstream media about the perils lurking in Iraq. We broke some news on the lariam, antimalarial drug, with a couple of DC’s best crack reporters and we were thrilled to see it become an episode of Law and Order SVU. Ripped from the headlines, as they say.

Meanwhile — we watched in horror as the young men and women arrived back from with barely survivable injuries to be unpacked at Walter Reed Army Medical Centre in the dead of night.

Colonel Wilkerson was State Secretary Colin Powell’s 2 -IC and lived through the trauma of Powell’s false claims in front of the United Nations that Saddam had WMD. He carries the pain of those events to this day.

Here is Joe Kent’s resignation letter. Some people, including Colonel Wilkerson are suspicious of his motives and knowing what I know about Washington — anything is possible. But given the corruption around this administration and its dealings with the Gulf States and Israel — the letter rings true. His interview with Tucker was pretty credible and as always, I know you people will judge for yourselves. And you should.

Strikes were traded in the past 48 hours on various nuclear sites.

From Al Jazeera this morning.

Israeli leaders have called it a very difficult night.

Here is the headline from Israeli Ha’aretz:

Article from behind the paywall.

Iranian barrages wounded 115 people in southern Israel’s Dimona and Arad on Saturday, including a 12-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl in serious condition, after Israeli air defenses failed to intercept the missiles. According to emergency services, at least 27 people were wounded in Dimona, including the teenage boy who suffered severe wounds due to shrapnel from the missile impact. A woman in her 30s and a man around 20 were moderately wounded, and about 60 others were lightly wounded, mostly by shrapnel.

In Arad, around 115 people were wounded, including nine in serious condition (among them the 5-year-old girl) and 18 children overall. A mass-casualty incident was declared at Soroka Hospital. Magen David Adom CEO Eli Bin said there are people trapped at the scene in Arad and that the organization has declared a mass-casualty incident. The missile, weighing several hundred kilograms, struck the space between three residential buildings, causing partial collapse of walls due to the blast. Fires broke out, and the surrounding neighborhood was heavily damaged. Police Commissioner Danny Levy said that, as of now, no trapped individuals had been reported and that “the incident is under control.” Magen David Adom paramedic Yakir Talker told Haaretz that upon arriving at the scene, teams encountered “multiple casualties with varying degrees of injury.”

“There was extensive destruction and chaos all over. Teams conducted thorough searches and will continue doing so as long as necessary,” he added.

Magen David Adom CEO Eli Bin said there are people trapped at the scene in Arad and that the organization has declared a mass-casualty incident. The missile, weighing several hundred kilograms, struck the space between three residential buildings, causing partial collapse of walls due to the blast. Fires broke out, and the surrounding neighborhood was heavily damaged.

As for the varying takes on the reasons for this war — we are struggling under a mountain of deceptions by people in the power.

They teach us in AA we can’t stay sober without rigorous honesty and that we are only as sick as our secrets. There are times I pray our world leaders might become somewhat familiar with this life-saving philosophy.

Please leave your comments below. I try to read every one.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe