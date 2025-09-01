“It’s hard to see the culture of your own times.” Jeffrey Tucker

Note from Trish: Shattered trust. Restorative aloneness and silence negated by the constant noise we import. Regret and the return of nostalgia. Taking back our lives post 2020. Please, please behold and heed the wisdom contained here — a gift to all of us that exceeds anything I anticipated.

These are items I was ruminating on while away, including how to continue to be useful to all of you while not wanting to encroach by offering more noise. I decry the rage-farmers and grifters who advance nothing by playing to our worst instincts — keeping us revved up with no solutions or insights — only achieving more separation between us.

I prayed for wisdom in the Basilica of Saint Nicholas in Bari, Italy and was delivered this tour de force by my friend Jeffrey Tucker. Please follow and support these two treasures. Below, the crypt of Saint Nicolas — one of Christianity’s holiest sites. His bones have been enshrined here since the 11th century. I sat on a bench to the left in the stock photo.

Jeffrey’s conversation is profoundly important in its analysis of how the so-called experts let us down on virtually every front. The audio version, out three days ago is already prompting anger, sadness and debate. Do listen to the entire show and please leave your comments below.

Jeffrey’s opening monologue is terrific. He is always funny and smart, both fact-nerd and verbal lyricist. Mr. Tucker does class this joint up a little — as my father would say. Really brightens my day to have a guest host of this caliber and in a bow tie!

It takes me back to those long and terribly important hours I spent with him before video in sometimes very personal conversations during the darkest days of Covid. He always made me feel less alone and a little less crazy. Tucker is the ultimate critical thinker!

Podcast Intro Written by Jeffrey: Jeffrey Tucker, substituting for Trish Wood, speaks with author/scholar Tom Harrington about the treason of the experts. Their dark arts have long been painted with the veneer of science that is being exposed each day. The Covid experience revealed all: crazy plans that ended only in a big marketing push by powerful industries in league with governments.

We discuss all the ways in which this might be a hinge of history, signalling a shift from the myth of the "age of science" toward a forthright embrace of nostalgia, tradition, and population-wide incredulity toward all ruling-class claims. As a cultural historian, Harrington traces through the implications of such a gigantic failure from the top, and what we can expect for the future of culture, politics, industry, and government in times of dramatic upheaval.

Brownstone website: find it here.

Harrington’s book Treason of the Experts: find it here.

