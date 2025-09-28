VIDEO POD: DANGEROUS LIBERAL BUREAUCRACY EXPOSED PLUS AN INSPIRATIONAL COVID HERO AND OSTRICH UPDATE

I announced on the show this week that I am taking a two-week break. It is necessary in order for me to finish the film. I am spread thin right now. The creative is never the problem but of course, the admin is and so I need to clear some space cognitively and spiritually to keep going.

I appreciate your patience and hope to see you when I’m back. I will report to you from Ottawa and the Convoy sentencing. In the near future we will be expanding our work here. The film is going to change the entire conversation about the convoy — forever. We do feel the weight of history and a strong commitment to the players who’ve given so much to our country and paid with years of their lives.

We have been recording it all — close-up and intimately and you will be shocked at what we have discovered. Thanks for your patience. We are so grateful to all of you who have supported us with dollars and kind words. I don’t think I have said that enough. If you are so inclined, a donation toward this trip to Ottawa for the sentencing will help pay for our crew and travel. E-transfer to trishwoodeditorial@gmail.com. Snail mail is down, obviously. Every court event has meant more expense for us and just think about what this has cost our truckers and their families.

Our report this week begins with a look at how bureaucracies enable mistakes like the Emergencies Act and now the ostrich cull. I crunched some numbers with my friend Grok. 75% of our “civil servants” were brought in under a Liberal government. They are, by statute required to be neutral but like hires like and that means an ideological technocracy loyal to its benefactor — the Liberal Party of Canada. See the stats below.

So, its no surprise CFIA boss Paul MacKinnon, has a history that includes running the border during COVID-19 and the development and implementation of ArriveCAN — a failure of epic stature. Or that he was part of the Privy counsel team that advised the Liberal government on its plans to invoke the Emergencies Act against the Convoy.

On the Charlie Kirk front, here is the squalor and occasional genius coming from the citizen journalists on social media.

Charlie was killed by:

an exploding radio microphone

a drone

a staff member with a “palm pistol” — the plaid shirt theory

a sniper from the front, from the side, from above

not killed but part of a staged scene with “fake blood”

Erika was in on it

the security team was in on it

Here is what I believe. A former marine corps sniper and ballistics expert, Zeb Boykin breaks down further what I suspected from the look of the throat wound. It is an exit wound with the entry point being under the ear on the opposite side. This would not be bloody looking from the back. Boykin does some good tracking with ballistics and video but also admits what he doesn’t know and that he might be wrong.

A famous medical examiner once told me that the true scenario of a murder will answer all of the fact points. Boykin’s research so far is the only one that comes close. But it is early days.

An autopsy was done for sure. The body went to the ME in Taylorsville but when I called, the public information officer there would neither confirm not deny an autopsy was even done — which is a first for me, given that it is the law. And the prosecutor said the results are “pending”. But online — this secrecy has launched a thousand wrongheaded takes. I guarantee you, there was an autopsy but secrecy around medical information seems to be at work in Utah. The Kirk family could release it.

There are a million kooks right now claiming expertise because they’ve watched a few episodes of tabloid true crime or hunted a few deer (which does give these guys some knowledge of the ballistics). But I can’t help but feel the elevation of the nuttier scenarios is part of a larger plan. It’s too much. There are too many. And now terrible fights are breaking out between the theorists.

I do long for the days when “expertise” wasn’t stigmatized but we can thank public health and the COVID-zero types for that. There are no standards at play and sadly, legacy media has opened the door to the wild west of “reporting” that may, in the end be our downfall.

Of course we are not being told the truth about Charlie. I believe the closest is Zeb. But without autopsy results — it’s all just hypothesis right now.

This episode was curated to perhaps offer some respite in the form of Dr. Christian’s take on the world. I do hope it helps.

Stay critical.

#truthovertibe



