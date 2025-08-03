Note: Audio problems fixed. No, I’m not losing my ability to breathe it was a production glitch and we’ve repaired it and reposted.

Even as I watched Green Beret, Anthony Aguilar on Tucker Carlson the other night, I had sense of creeping dread about what might befall him for speaking out against the so-called Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. GHF is a joint American/Israeli project now in charge of delivering “aid” to a trapped and starving population. I knew I would include it in this week’s show but I admit I had a twinge knowing that there would be blowback from unhinged accounts posting ugly comments. This reaction is intended and part of an information campaign to encourage reluctance in those writing and thinking about Israel/Gaza.

Aguilar’s evidence was devastating and supports eyewitness reports from doctors and agencies on the ground. Gaza is being starved and its residents are being shot and killed as they scramble and grapple for food. The images coming out are breathtaking and invoke a kind of Hunger Games cruelty and debasement that would make Idi Amin proud. Aguilar’s testimony is direct and without hesitation.

Israel had been winning the propaganda war with America’s help for some time but last week proved a turning point and Aguilar’s evidence dropped right at the moment the media — which has been prevented from entering Gaza — began putting the starvation images on the front page. Newspapers both left and right.

Critics of Israel’s conduct become a propaganda bullseye. I’m sure Aguilar knew what he was getting into but it was even worse than I had anticipated.

The day after the Tucker Carlson interview, all sorts of stories impugning him as a liar, wife-beater and bitter ex-employee surfaced almost simultaneously across social media — many using the same talking points and most coming from anonymous accounts with a history of rabid support for Netanyahu and his plan for Greater Israel, which involves getting rid of the Palestinians, one way or another. Aguilar poses a nuclear level threat to that project and retaliatory missiles were aimed and fired at him as soon as he began speaking out. It intensified after the Tucker interview.

The horrifying accusations against him were immediately debunked but will remain talking points for ethnic cleansing’s depraved supporters for as long as they can get away with it.

One of X’s best researchers took apart the awful story that Aguilar had been in jail for attacking his wife. Here is Mel’s thread which is worth reading to fully understand how this works. Click on the link above to read her actual thread.

Easily debunked but raising enough doubt about Aguilar’s character to mute the fallout from his story. Some Israeli media are more honest than what we are seeing on social media and Rupert Murdoch’s outlets.

Israel’s response to the growing starvation outcry was another public relations plan that aimed to inflict the narrative with doubt — by pointing out that one of the heartbreaking photographs left out a detail — that the skeletal child had a pre-existing condition. From Haaretz explaining the government’s pushback.

The plot goes like this: The whole world published a photo of a child who looked like he was starving, in order to blame Israel. But the picture, Israelis across the spectrum insisted, was a lie: the child has a pre-existing genetic condition that explains his appearance. Ergo: There is no starvation in Gaza. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself said so (though his biggest supporter, Donald Trump, did not agree).

Then clarification: yes, the child has other issues but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t starving. Only a ghoul would think restricting food to a sick kid is something to use a public relations fix.

The updated article includes a paragraph stating: "Mohammed, according to his doctor, had pre-existing health problems affecting his brain and his muscle development. But his health deteriorated rapidly in recent months as it became increasingly difficult to find food and medical care, and the medical clinic that treated him said he suffers from severe malnutrition." According to his mother, when she went to the clinic, "They told me, 'His treatment is food and water,'" she said, in the article.

Our interview with Dr. Abuelaish was heartbreaking and I defy anyone who alleges this man and his family deserve what’s happened to them. Three daughters and a niece killed in 2009. Seventeen killed and now seventy family members in total — none of whom were Hamas. Why do we accept this?

If you are still defending any of it you are likely regurgitating talking points generated by Israeli hasbara officers who infect social media with empty justifications like:

We are killing civilians because Hamas.

We are starving children because Hamas.

Anyone who challenges us is antisemitic.

Hand over the hostages and we will stop killing civilians.

Hamas started it.

The UN is at fault.

The media is at fault.

Gaza’s children deserve to die because they will be Hamas.

Palestinian autonomy rewards terrorism.

And on it goes.

Sometimes reporting on this subject feels like you are about to take incoming machine gun fire. I’ve reached the point where I don’t care. Pointing out the lies that attend the erasing of the Palestinians, is exhausting for anyone who approaches it honestly. This Israeli columnist summarizes my feelings perfectly….except the suicide part.

The effort is so paralyzing, the meaning of these lies so profound, that sometimes art is more effective. The 2019 HBO historical fiction series "Chernobyl" was an arresting portrayal of a society falling into an abyss, a near-hermetic ecosystem of lies that cost people their lives. In the opening monologue, set two years after the world's biggest nuclear disaster and the cover-ups that contributed to both the accident and worsened its consequences, the main character ruminates: "What is the cost of lies? It's not that we'll mistake them for the truth. The real danger is that if we hear enough lies, then we no longer recognize the truth at all. What can we do then? What else is left but to abandon even the hope of truth and content ourselves instead with stories?" Then, he hangs himself.

It’s time to ask yourself why no Western media is being allowed by Israel into Gaza. This great “beacon of democracy” is hiding something and I think, at this point, we all know what it is.

The photograph below came from today’s NY Times — taken not by a journalist allowed in but by someone photographing from an aid aircraft. This is what is left of the southern Gaza Strip.

And yes, I know Trump’s Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff was just there and has announced that people are hungry but not to worry…….We also know he spent five hours only on the ground and with the IDF and GHF but didn’t visit a single hospital to talk to any of the medical teams reporting this disaster.

I wondered on the show this week if Canada is still sending arms to Israel. There is reporting suggesting that we are — even though the government denies it.

This is a moment in history.

We are not meeting it and this is not the Canada I know.

Name callers are an insta-block.