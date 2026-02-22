VIDEO POD: DESTROYING THOSE WHO TELL THE TRUTH

If, after Tumbler Ridge, you are wondering why things never change in this logic-forsaken country, the decision and massive fine against B.C. school trustee Barry Neufeld last week offers grave insights. Without breaking a sweat, the smallest amount of research reveals how deeply embedded are the forces of progressive ideology — even in places where we would like to assume there is some fairness. Like in the moral architecture of tribunals with the words “human rights” attached.

Make no mistake, the judgement, which includes a 750T dollar fine, by the so-called BC Human Rights Tribunal — is the direct result of Liberal government policies and funding which kowtows to the party’s base — fully captured by post-modernism. The huge amount isn’t even punitive, according to the tribunal. It is compensatory for teachers whose feeling were her hurt by Neufelds’ campaign to not bow-down to the SOGI curriculum, written, in part, by activists.

How is the federal Liberal party at fault here? A driver of SOGI in the schools and perhaps the loudest pusher of trans ideology is an activist group called EGALE — an organization that has done honourable work on behalf of downtrodden gay and lesbian Canadians. But gay rights across Canada and most of the West have been enshrined and protected for decades. I know, because I watched it happen and was a loud advocate for gay men dying of AIDS in the 1980s and beyond. The Human Rights Campaign in the United States followed a similar path — adopting an aggressive pro-trans stance, some might argue, in order to keep the money flowing. What happens when your funding model requires a victim group — but that victim group is no longer victimized?

EGALE —used to stand for equality for gays and lesbians everywhere. Who could argue? Now funded primarily by the federal government, EGALE was a driver of the SOGI curriculum in BC Schools that Neufeld was complaining about. It is an advocacy group — not an an objective “expert witness” on trans issues.

Meanwhile in the UK — an anti-Covidian doctor has had his life turned upside down. Dr. David Cartland’s story is outlined in the opening paragraphs of a petition by his supporters. It is shocking. And all because he challenged Covidian orthodoxy.

Demand for Accountability, Justice and Reform Concerning Wrongful Dismissal, Regulatory Abuse and Blacklisting by the NHS, General Medical Council (GMC), Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) and Associated Bodies Preliminary Notice: Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) Listing Dr David Cartland has recently been added to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) records as an alleged risk to public adults and children, despite the absence of any criminal conviction, judicial finding, or proven safeguarding determination following a lawful trial. This DBS listing has occurred subsequent to his dismissal from employment and his erasure from the General Medical Council (GMC) register, and represents a further escalation of punitive action that effectively prevents any form of professional or voluntary work, amounting to permanent civil and professional exclusion. The designation of an individual as a risk to adults and children, in the absence of criminal findings or transparent due process, raises grave concerns regarding proportionality, procedural fairness, human rights compliance, and misuse of safeguarding mechanisms. This action compounds the harm already suffered by Dr David Cartland and exemplifies a systemic failure in the interaction between NHS employers, regulators, and the DBS, resulting in punishment without trial and irreversible reputational damage.

We know what they are saying with these punitive over-reactions. Don’t ever not comply.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe