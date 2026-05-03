VIDEO POD: FAUCI AID INDICTED PLUS COVID DISSIDENT PRIEST JOHN NAUGLE

Dr. David Morens testifying before Congress.

Please join Father Naugle and I for a discussion about how the churches failed us during COVID and other controversies, including the Trumps feud with Pope Leo.

Meanwhile:

We never thought it would happen but a Tony Fauci associate was indicted last week by the DOJ. And the charge is a serious one.

From DOJ

These allegations represent a profound abuse of trust at a time when the American people needed it most—during the height of a global pandemic,” Blanche said. “As alleged in the indictment, Dr. Morens and his co-conspirators deliberately concealed information and falsified records in an effort to suppress alternative theories regarding the origins of COVID-19. Government officials have a solemn duty to provide honest, well-grounded facts and advice in service of the public interest—not to advance their own personal or ideological agendas. Circumventing records protocols with the intention of avoiding transparency is something that will not be tolerated by this FBI,” Patel said. “Not only did Morens allegedly engage in the illegal obfuscation of his communications, but he received kickbacks for doing so. If you have engaged in activity conspiring against the United States, we will not stop until you face justice.

According to the indictment, Morens, Co-Conspirator 1, Co-Conspirator 2, and others conspired during the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud and commit several offenses against the United States after NIH terminated Co-Conspirator 1’s grant. NIH terminated the grant, Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence (bat coronavirus grant), based on allegations that COVID-19 emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) in Wuhan, China. NIAID awarded the grant to Company #1 and Co-Conspirator 1, who made a subaward to the WIV. Following the termination, Morens and Co-Conspirator 2 pledged to help Co-Conspirator 1 restore the termination of the bat coronavirus grant and counter the narrative that COVID-19 leaked from a lab. In anticipation that their communications would be requested through a FOIA Request, Morens, Co-Conspirator 1, and Co-Conspirator 2 agreed in writing to intentionally hide from public view their communications by corresponding using Morens’s personal Gmail account, rather than his official NIH email account.

Focus on what I have bolded from the DOJ below - shocking. Peter Daszak from Eco Health Alliance is widely believed to be “Co-conspirator One.” Fauci is also likely included according to observers.

The indictment alleges that the conspirators used Morens’s personal Gmail account to exchange non-public NIH information; correspond about their efforts to influence NIH to fund Company #1; exchange edits to drafts of letters addressed to NIH leadership for Company #1 and Co-Conspirator 1; and “back-channel” information to Senior NIAID Official 1. According to the indictment, each of these matters fell within Morens’s role as senior advisor and constituted federal records that needed to be created, maintained, and exchanged on government systems. Additionally, the indictment further alleges that Morens and Co-Conspirator 1 conspired to pay illegal gratuities. The indictment states that Co-Coconspirator 1 gifted Morens wine for his “behind-the-scenes shenanigans,” and arranged for its delivery to Morens’s residence in Maryland. Morens then allegedly identified an official act that he could perform to “deserve” the gift, which was a scientific commentary in a prominent medical journal advocating that COVID-19 had natural origins. The indictment further alleges that Co-Conspirator 1 suggested he would provide Morens with additional things of value, including meals at Michelin-starred restaurants in Paris, New York, and Washington, D.C.

Of course, media and Democrats will scream that this is a politically motivated indictment but I would like to see exactly where they think DOJ got it wrong.

I do hope you enjoy our guest, Father Naugle.

Here is a gem from of his Substack piece on the tragedy of forced isolation during COVID.

The central premise is that human flourishing is ecological in nature. It depends not only on physical health or material needs, but also on moral, social, and communal factors that, when disrupted, produce tangible consequences. Such disruptions affect individuals, families, and communities at multiple levels. For example, in the small town of Meadowville, the closure of gathering spaces and decline of community events led to increased chronic health issues and greater isolation. This decline in morale and resilience illustrates the profound interconnection between health and social environments.

Here are his Brownstone writings.

Here is his Substack.

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