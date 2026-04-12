VIDEO POD: FLOOR CROSSING BETRAYALS PLUS MACGREGOR ON THE WAR

Our two big stories this week might seem somewhat disconnected. They aren’t. In Ottawa, some members of our official Conservative opposition have been “crossing the floor” to Prime Minister Carney’s Liberals — meaning citizens here don’t get what they voted for.

It’s unclear what the trade-off was for the latest defection — this one by Marilyn Gladu. Rumours abound that she was promised extra cash for her riding which smells like the stink of bribery — even if it isn’t directly going into her pockets.

And The Globe and Mail reports there are likely more defectors on the way.

As many as eight more opposition MPs are being courted to cross the floor, three Liberal sources told The Globe and Mail. Conservative and NDP MPs are in the mix, the sources said, though it remains unclear if any will make the jump – or when. The sources are all veteran Liberal organizers, and two are directly involved in reaching out to potential recruits. The Globe is not identifying them as they were not authorized to disclose internal party operations. One of the sources said they have a list of five names they are working from, and another of the sources said they are aware of three additional names under discussion. The sources all said that the efforts to woo the MPs began before the surprising move of Ontario MP Marilyn Gladu on Wednesday. Her switch to the Liberals has been the talk of the party’s convention, now into its third day in Montreal.

Given that President Trump touted himself as the “anti-war” candidate who would never take the country into a Middle East quagmire, the on going carnage also feels like betrayal. Especially for his MAGA cohort that lauded that “no wars” promise.

There are many who feel Trump’s decision to attack Iran, in the middle of ongoing negotiations on nukes — makes no sense — like our HoC floor-crossers.

But Colonel Macgregor tells us this week, he is not mystified about the dynamics at play. From our interview…..

He (Trump) chose to essentially concede to the Israelis whatever they wanted. And I think this goes, that’s why I’m saying the first thing everybody needs to understand is this has its roots in the election. And people don’t appreciate how much damage these Zionist billionaires can do to you if you do not do what they want you to do.

Despite the gloomy past few weeks, I was thrilled to be able to speak the word “splashdown” again. “Moonshot” is another I grew up with. It was lovely watching this bold and positive step forward go off without a hitch. For an instant, it seemed we all might start liking each other again, in those moments glued to liftoff and the crowds gazing heavenward.

My husband and I watched — in awe of the science and the fine young people who do the calculations and mechanics of when and where Artemis was going and pinpointing the exact place Integrity would float down to the ocean. Of course we held our breath for the heat shields to hold steady and strong, protecting these four brave scientists from a fiery horror. I’m am totally with Vittoria whose tweet I’ve posted below.

Reporting from Ireland that the local police (Gardai), are using Trudeau’s violent playbook to quash a significant fuel-tax protest. A humiliating export from our elites to Ireland.

Irish Gardaí are pepper spraying CHILDREN as young as 12 to crush peaceful protests by hard working farmers, truckers & families at Whitegate refinery. They’re fighting back against insane globalist fuel taxes that are destroying livelihoods.



This is the globalist government declaring war on its own people the very ones who keep Ireland running.

Here is a link to the extraordinary interview of fatally ill Senator Ben Sasse by Ross Douthat. Please watch it when you can. As I said on the show, we learn about living by listening to the dying.

Peace talks update:

From the Iranian Foreign Minister.

”We are disappointed with how US behaved. Netanyahu's call to Vance during the meeting shifted the focus from US-Iran negotiations to Israel's interests. The U.S. tried to achieve at the negotiating table what it could not achieve through war. We came here with good faith, the press conference by Vance before he left Pakistan was unnecessary, we are committed & prepared to safeguard our nation's interest and sovereignty"- Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi

Stay critical. #truthovertribe.