VIDEO POD: FORGOTTEN TRUTHS OF MEDICINE AND SCIENCE

NOTE FROM TRISH: My heart is bursting with love and gratitude for all of my faithful followers who stuck with us while I’ve been off wrestling the Convoy documentary into shape. It is morphing into perhaps a series, given how much great material we have. And of course, Jeffrey is a champion for stepping up and producing such great content that is keeping y’all engaged.

I will be back tomorrow with a video of my thoughts on many things that are happening. Obviously the Rob and Michelle Reiner tragedy hit home with me as a mother who raised a brilliant kid who struggled with addiction. He is now a wonderfully effective therapist and he and I did a very deep dive discussion about Nick Reiner and what likely happened. I think we found the key and I will include that theory in the video tomorrow. I’ll book him for a podcast discussion in the New Year.

In the meantime, if you are a parent struggling with an addicted or psychiatrically challenged kid — you have my support and prayers. I know it feels like there is no correct path. Too soft, enables. Too tough and you worry about making it all worse. Please feel free to reach out. (info@trishwoodpodcast.com). Or post your comments below.

I will also be discussing the ongoing destruction of rational thought perpetrated by COVID public health officials. Many citizens and consumers of information seem to reject totally the idea credentialed people have anything to add to the public space. This is terrifying because it belies the fact that highly credentialed people, like the Great Barrington doctors, were the ones who did so much to get us out of what I now believe was primarily designed as a mass hysteria event. Bad “experts” are born of groupthink, politics and ideology. Trustworthy ones are fact-based and believe in the scientific method. As I still do. Embracing the idea that everyone is always lying or corrupt is perhaps the most dangerous stance infecting public debate. I was accused by a now, former follower of being “brainwashed” because I quoted a world renowned medical examiner — whom I know and trust. She was good on COVID but now she believes the Feds — or something along those lines.

See you tomorrow.

Intro From Jeffrey Tucker: Dr. Clayton Baker is a rare intellect and practicing physician who resisted the Covid calamity from the beginning. He has a very active writing career, sharing forgotten truths about viruses and vaccines, while explaining their limits and dangers. A fellow of both Brownstone Institute and the Independent Medical Alliance, Dr. Baker speaks to Jeffrey Tucker. They cover virology basics, and speculate on the reasons why so much has been forgotten in medicine and science. Dr. Baker is one of the few medical professionals who dared to disagree with the masses, and now points the way toward the forgotten truths.

Stay critical

#truthovertribe