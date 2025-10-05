VIDEO POD: GUEST HOST JEFFREY TUCKER RECLAIMING WISDOM AROUND FARMING, FOOD AND LIFE

NOTE FROM TRISH:

You will be glued to Jeffrey’s opening monologue about the genesis of the Great Barrington Declaration — perhaps the most important public health document written in the past decade. Take heart and recall what Jeffrey did.

I was already deep into my podcast, started in May of 2020, as a response to Tony Fauci’s anti-science and politicized approach to the virus when the GBD dropped. As a medical reporter for CBC, I had watched Fauci up close botching the AIDS response and I remembered how the brilliant patient advocacy group, ACT-UP had outed him as a hack and liar. Sadly and inexplicably they have since made up.

Back then, there were just a few of us. Tucker Carlson who was early and became a warrior for COVID-19 truth. On Twitter, there was the remarkable Alex Berenson who lead the way on how to use social media. Jenin Younes was important too and we’ve gotten to know each other a bit. She fought for Jay and others in a big free speech case out of Missouri.

I was up here in Canada doing my best with what I had, which was pretty much nothing. But I knew basic science, epidemiology and Fauci — well enough to figure out that people were dying as a result of public health edicts. I had no early social media presence and spent those first days of pushback attending small rallies and handing out buttons that said Demand the Data. It was lonely. Only few big medical names were speaking out because doing so meant career suicide and censure.

Then came GBD - and I exhaled for the first time since Fauci and Tam announced their flatten the curve nonsense. Jay Bhattacharya and Martin Kulldorff became regulars on my podcast. Scott Atlas would follow. Then Jeffrey himself became a familiar and beloved podcast face. It was like being part of a really smart team who were riding to the rescue with critical thinking and courage. My heart expanded with gratitude for these brave humans who were risking it all and we should never, ever forget them.

In a sense they also inspired the Freedom Convoy. I remember the kindness of the shout-out from Tamara to Jordan Peterson that it was our podcast that informed her thinking about COVID-19. What she meant was — not me, but platforming people like the GBD crew.

After a week of remembering GBD heroes, there is some irony in the fact that Tamara and Chris will be sentenced day after tomorrow — and of course we will be there. This is a tawdry judicial event. It is punishment by the state — of peaceful protestors who dared take on the behemoth Liberal party in the city where its decaying roots run deep.

We shared some fine moments during the pandemic. Of bravery and grace. Decency and empathy. Much of it inspired by the Freedom Convoy. But now, as the real culprits here and around the world skate casually away from the crisis they created — ordinary citizens who took the pain to make our lives better will stand before a judge to take more. And we’ve learned there is nothing we can do about it except tell the tale.

Is this why my father, who was driven mad by his wartime naval experience, boarded that ship to the North Atlantic? For this?

I’m thinking of Archangel Michael a lot these days. Defend us in battle.

JEFFREY TUCKER’S INTRODUCTION TO THIS WEEK’S PODCAST.

Mollie Englehart is a new type of philosopher/farmer; a genuine expert whose knowledge comes from real experience. She understands the vast world of regenerative farming, and how it relates to human health. Her new book is not only a challenge to veganism, but also a direct hit on every type of conventional wisdom over food, family, and freedom – all knowledge born of gritty experience.

Returning guest host Jeffrey Tucker of Brownstone Institute talks in-depth with Mollie about her efforts to reclaim the wisdom of the past, so we can all enjoy a healthier and more free future.

Brownstone link.

Mollie Englehart Book link.

