Why is new tech like AI embraced without a thought of how it might negatively impact the citizenry? Experts are exploding with warnings about the currently unchecked power of artificial intelligence but we must ask ourselves, how did it get embedded into our lives without critical thought?

I fear the answer lies in the usual, ugly spot — markets and money. The tech bro purveyors made a mad dash for their billions while we were still at the starting gate trying to figure out just what they had created and were selling.

I was inspired to do this week’s topic by two new books that I mentioned in the Meltdown. One of them, by Paul Kingsnorth warns of spiritual devastation and the other of actual mass death — an existential moment born of super-intelligent AI.

We are all sick of doom and gloom these days. It’s been five years from the start of COVID-19 craziness and tyranny - not to mention the dividing of us up into those who comply and those who do not (as if non-compliance is a bad thing). Many of us are awaiting a return to “normalcy” and may even find comfort in the droning dishonesty of legacy media. I confess that sometimes I do. But only for a minute.

As a journalist and podcaster, I care very much about being useful, and in some small way perhaps making better the lives of those who come here. I try to offer a mix of subjects that feel important and perhaps are even uplifting at times. This is not one of the shows. But I would feel I’d failed somehow if I ignored what I’ve been learning about our tech-born lives and specifically AI.

This short video outlines what we are facing and includes the Anthropic AI story I’ve been telling for a few months now. During a test, the model decided to blackmail its handler for wanting to shut it down. Yikes!

Please watch the video below all the way through and then ask yourself why the people who should be regulating AI are just breezily walking us into trouble.

Experts have described AIs as amoral psychopaths. Swell.

On the upside, our friends Tamara and Chris have started a podcast called — what else but House Arrest with Tamara and Chris. You just can’t keep these two down.

Here is the link to Pause AI.

Here is the link to Against the Machine.

Here is the link to If Anyone Builds It, Everyone Dies.

Please subscribe with monthly support for a chance to win one of these great books.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe