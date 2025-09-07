Opening monologue and reporting: 00:00 Fail Britannia and first cases of AI lethal harm emerge.

Interview with Ben Habib, Advance UK: 28:13

Closer: 1:36:00 JK Rowling takes Malcolm Gladwell to the woodshed and even heroes like Kawhi Leonard cheat.

If Britain is the Petri dish for Western democracies, we are all in a lot of trouble. From London, Ben Habib of the new Advance UK party talks about spiralling issues destroying modern England. From grinding censorship, to crushing migrant onslaughts — Habib is a man with a plan to fix it all. The citizens feel abandoned and are even ridiculed for complaining as the England of yore slips culturally, visually and democratically away.

So-called “migrant” hotels are a symbol of a government that cares more about immigration ideology that is own struggling people. The pushback is centred in Epping where the Bell Hotel has become the focus of angry protest following an assault on a teenager, accosted by a “guest” from Ethiopia.

Men - and its nearly always men, arrive on boats, cross-channel without documents, preventing background checks. They are then rushed into all-expenses-paid facilities, frequently against the wishes of the people who live and pay taxes nearby.

The Starmer government and indeed the West have sprinkled magic fairy dust over young, testosterone-driven men without knowing a single thing about them— including whether their claims for protection have merit.

The Epping case made headlines in the wake of the horrendous grooming gangs story and is yet another example of Britain’s women being thrown to the wolves in the name of political virtue. Migrants are protected at all costs. Local women and girls have no value. Not in this scenario, not in our private spaces where we must leave the door unlocked to any man claiming a gender switch.

As I’ve said on the show many times — John Lennon was correct about women always being the low rung on the ladder. I won’t quote the title of the song here because it involves a word we don’t use, but he was correct. Comedian and writer Graham Linehan was just arrested for sticking up for us on X.

Here’s how ABC reported the assault in Epping.

Kebatu's arrest and prosecution sparked protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, where he was staying along with other newly arrived migrants. More protests followed, in Epping and other towns, involving local people but also organized and attended by far-right activists. In some cases the demonstrators were outnumbered by counterprotesters supporting refugees.

Notice how the people against the hotels are labelled “far-right” by the journalist. The so-called counterprotestors, often protected by police, are reported as neutral politically — just good people who care about “refugees.” The reporter doesn’t and can’t know if the migrants in Epping are actually refugees. The same way that Minneapolis church shooter, Robert Westman was pronouned as “she” by nearly all media even though he had denounced his own “transition”. Truth is less important to newsrooms than pandering.

This week Starmer’s government won the case against his own citizens in Epping but another court found guilty the Ethiopian “migrant”charged with assaulting the 14-year-old local girl. He’d been harassing and pawing her in aid of “having babies” - demanding they get married and begging for sex. A woman who intervened was also assaulted.

A quick review of the Ethiopian cultural literature reveals this should not be unexpected behaviour given his background. In Ethiopia, child sex and marriage are a massive problem. According to a UN report, child marriage permeates all sectors of the country and culture. Why on earth would Britain allow these men with no provable background or history anywhere near its women and girls? Ethiopia is a country rife with violent misogyny and behaviour that is considered illegal in the West. From a UN report.

Take a look at the demographics of the counterprotestors in Epping. Aging, boomer liberal women are consigning their own daughters to a bleak future. Feminism as a force for actual equality has been dust-binned on the alter of irrational Globalism. Notice how all the signs seem to have come from the same backer. So very disheartening.

Meanwhile, the legal victory by Starmer to keep the Epping hotel open exposed in clear language his government’s intent. The filings admitted that the rights of “migrants” trump those of local Brits (meaning citizens) — admitting the quiet part out loud.

