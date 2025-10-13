VIDEO POD: JEFFREY TUCKER EXPOSES ANOTHER COVID 'SCIENCE' DEBACLE

Thankful for midwinter Lake Erie at the cottage last year.

Hello from Trish:

I trust you all are having a lovely Thanksgiving. My own thanks this season are for my family, our COVID-19 heroes and for another year with Chillie, our rescue who is slowing down. I am also grateful for having this ringside seat during one of the most bizarre and baffling periods in history. What a subject for my last years as a working journalist.

Important Breaking News from Jeffrey Tucker and his guest Chad Bishop. Wow. I read a little bit about this on social media and was desperate to know more. So happy I discovered that this episode is all over a story that further blows up the absurd COVID-19 narrative that took so much from us all. This is key information and I ask that you take some time today or across the week to fully understand what’s happened.

Many of you know that I worked on a film that ended up being called COVID-Collateral. I left for personal reasons — but stand wholeheartedly by the film’s discussion, lead by Jay Bhattacharya, about the significance of seroprevalence evidence when considering public health measures. Simply put it means this:

This metric should have informed all COVID-19 policy. But anyone who tried to include early numbers into the debate was silenced and worse. Now we learn another element that suggests those in power didn’t want to let new facts get in the way of their lockdowns and vaccines.

Jeffrey Tucker’s intro:

There are enduring mysteries surrounding the COVID experience, including the role that exposure and natural immunity had in protecting people BEFORE the shot arrived. To put it in scientific terms: what precisely was the seroprevalence level of the population and when? At what point did we leave pandemic conditions and enter into endemicity? Jeffrey Tucker explains the context, and brings on Chad Bishop of South Dakota. Chad has been a major follower and activist for an amazing antibody study that was not only stopped before completion, but then delayed 2 years for release. Prepare yourself for the finding: 54% of the population was protected even before the shots became available. The grim truth is that the shots may never have been necessary at all. Not only that, Jeffrey and Chad discuss why the information was suppressed in the first place.

From Trish:

I will be back as of Wednesday with a new Meltdown for you. And then the show on Friday. Lots to talk about as we begin our winter tuck-down, fireplace will be going soon and of course the annual ritual of Canadian bitching about the weather.

I do love the seasons, though and will always think fondly of my weeks alone at the Lake Erie cottage in the dead of winter. It was a life-changing experience for me and for the dog who had to find inventive ways of doing her business without freezing her butt off.

My heart was bursting with confidence that I could manage alone and gratitude that I was witnessing some of the most beautiful landscapes ever crafted by nature and God himself. Photo above. That my husband supported this adventure made it even better.

One more for the road: Jackie and I at the Convoy courthouse for the sentencing. It looks much calmer here than it actually was. I was so very tired……

I can’t express my love and gratitude in ways huge enough to capture the support and effort from people all over this country in aid of telling the Convoy story in documentary form. Lots of people have stepped up. I will always remember who they are.

It is a massive project, the weight is heavy. The responsibility is to our fellow Canadians, especially the ones who’ve got this story so wrong and in the end, perhaps mostly to the people like Tamara and Chris who stood up and are still paying with their freedom.

One more thing: sad about Diane Keaton who became a stylish example for independent aging women. Never understood her friendship with creepy Woody but no one’s perfect. Great career. Great fashion looks. In the end, alone and living her best life. Will say more on Wednesday.

