VIDEO POD: MINNESOTA FRAUDSTERS

What’s the matter with Minnesota? Out of control fraud running hard in plain sight. Local media ignoring the biggest story of the decade. Disgraced Governor Tim Walz hanging in. What gives? Former Minnesotan Ann Bauer blows it up with Trish.

Question for women — why do we feel so weepy watching the video of Mary Richards pulling into her new life in Minneapolis at WJM? It gets me every time and Ann, too.

So happy to be be back this week and feeling like an actual podcaster/reporter again and of course Ann Bauer, an expert on the fraud story, ex-Minnesotan and current friend is exactly the perfect guest to tell the tale. Sorry for the audio blast off the top. Technology will be my undoing…. patience is requested.

Ann discusses the reluctance of some reporters she worked with to get this story out sooner and I have some sympathy for them given the climate — but I also think they need to be reassessing.

Big stories that put us in the political crosshairs are tough for indy media. No phalanx of lawyers, no huge research team, no senior editors to make sure we are on the right track. In the olden days — we were challenged by our bosses to ensure we were telling a true story with research and sources to back it up. Those rules have changed, obviously given that we now live in the Wild West of information programming.

Nick Shirley’s video was shocking and I was flabbergasted at how pissed off I was just viewing it. Worthwhile. But I wish I’d known more about “David” — did they make return visits — had the facilities garnered any violations from inspectors — given that abuse and dangerous practices are also on the rise in Minnesota daycares. And not just the Somali-run facilities. But the video did a job and that is important.

My first response upon realizing the scope of the thing — into the billions — was how could anyone entrust their children to such crooked people and how could these operators be stealing taxpayer dollars generated by the citizens who welcomed them in — from a violent country? No gratitude what-so-ever.

This is a group of immigrants already a burden to the state with 81% needing and receiving some type of social payments. English is not a coveted language in the Somali community and without it — their employment prospects are lousy. So they collect money, legally and not-so-much. But we aren’t allowed to say these things.

The Somali civil war many of them fled in the 90s hasn’t officially ended. Tribes and factions of extremists like Al Shabaab still torment the country. All the more reason to be nice to the citizens who took you in — right?

The fraud is a perfect example of what can happen when unassimilated immigrant communities are left to simmer because of a politically correct, hands-off policy. Of course this set off a round of indy-type fraud reporting in other places and you can be damn sure there are examples in good old Canada. This is what happens when gratitude to a new country is not expected because post-modernism flipped the narrative on us through its hyped-up, anti-racism freak-outs that fetishize all manner of newcomers — just because.

From AI — question: number of Somali households using welfare in Minnesota?

“Welfare Usage Among Somali HouseholdsA December 2025 report from the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), analyzing American Community Survey data from 2014-2023, found significantly higher welfare participation among Somali immigrant-headed households in Minnesota compared to native-born households:

81% of Somali immigrant households used at least one form of means-tested welfare (e.g., cash assistance, SNAP/food stamps, Medicaid).

This rises to 89% for Somali households with children.

Breakdowns include: ~54% on SNAP, ~73% with at least one member on Medicaid, and ~27% on cash welfare programs.

By contrast, only ~21% of native-born households used any such welfare, with much lower rates for specific programs (e.g., 7% on SNAP, 18% on Medicaid).

Minnesota’s state demographer, using 2019-2023 ACS data, estimated that 84% of individuals reporting Somali ancestry (including U.S.-born) received some combination of public assistance income, SNAP, or Medicaid—driven largely by Medicaid coverage.”

Nick Shirley’s now, world-famous video:

Stay critical.

