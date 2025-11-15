VIDEO POD: MORE UGLY TRUTH ABOUT THE OSTRICH LIES

The facts about the ostrich massacre in BC are still coming in and raising some awful questions about Canada and our bureaucracies. And there is much we don’t know. The biggest question is why would they use such a cruel method with the whole world watching? Is it a message to the citizenry?

Shaun Rickard is here to expose it. Driven by nothing but concern for the ostriches and our democracy — he has spent hours and hours beating the bushes, driven to figure this out. We were communicating about it and sharing information when I realized that even though he’d been on the show two weeks ago about the vaccine mandates, he is the person collecting the best information and therefore the best guest.

The mystery that underpins the whole sordid affair is wrapped around motive. Regardless of the health of the birds, why would CFIA kill them in such an overtly provocative way? But also, in a manner guaranteed to cause them terror and suffering? None of it makes any sense. The more we learn — the bigger that question becomes.

Here is a link to the Animal Justice complaint.

Here are some of Shaun’s links:

Animal Justice: https://x.com/AnimalJustice/status/1988715761683345435?s=20 Industry insider e-mail: https://x.com/ShaunRickard67/status/1987504877283447044?s=20 Beheaded birds: https://x.com/ShaunRickard67/status/1987720467415740595?s=20 Massacre aftermath visual: https://x.com/ShaunRickard67/status/1987242986824986732?s=20 RCMP spreading ‘contaminated’ hay: https://x.com/DavidKrayden/status/1987929623259160872?s=20 Sasaki recommendation: https://x.com/ShaunRickard67/status/1987909424636117350?s=20 Aftermath video: https://x.com/chrisdacey/status/1987190058978582980?s=20 Criminal complaint letter sent to RCMP HQ in Surrey, BC: https://x.com/ShaunRickard67/status/1988278801915060523?s=20 Criminal code sections screenshot: https://x.com/ShaunRickard67/status/1988070193315156399?s=20 Bio Hazard my arse - ‘contaminated’ mess left behind by CFIA and RCMP: https://x.com/ShaunRickard67/status/1989176079827812443?s=20

Please do take some time to watch this excellent piece by Business Insider on the proliferation of “data centres”. It is the scariest but best researched video journalism I’ve seen in years. Send it to your friends and family and demand that guardrails be put on further development of these treacherous behemoths. If we don’t want to live beside them, no one else should have to. And they are, mostly in secrecy, appearing across the world under LLCs that don’t reveal that it is the usual suspects — tech bro billionaires who are hogging resources while stealing our peace of mind.

Do not let them get away with this. The piece below is mind-blowing.

Here is a link to data centre opposition growing in various places. Some locals are winning. Do not let the Liberal government get carried away with these new schemes. Happy to use a hard drive if cloud storage is going to ruin our environment.

Our country’s AI minister, Evan Solomon is all in. So, time is short.

Link to CBC story about the race to build.

This headline proves their plan has been focussed-grouped and message tested, shutting down criticism before it gets started. There is no such thing as an energy efficient data centre. Their talking-point thingies have thrown the word “sovereign” into the mix of this dishonest pitch because it makes it sound like not having data centres here is some sort of threat. You can’t hate these people enough. Strong words, I know but I’m so sick of them. Tories would be no better. Sadly.

While tech giants like Microsoft, Google and Amazon own the lion’s share of the world’s data centres — places which store digital information and power artificial intelligence — several Canadian companies are quietly working to get a foothold in the market. It’s an endeavour that has become increasingly important as much of Canada’s data is stored on foreign-owned servers. Toronto-based data storage and cloud company, ThinkOn, is the only Canadian company that meets the federal government’s security requirements to house federal servers and to upload federal data into a cloud the company owns and operates.

I will write soon about the next four weeks but want to leave you with a great book for you to consider. Our friend Tom Marazzo, one of the steadfast leaders of the Freedom Convoy has written an important book that deserves attention.

From the blurb:

The People’s Emergency Plan: A Civilian Guide to Operational Emergency Planning & Preparedness This isn’t another checklist of survival gear. It’s a complete system for building your own custom emergency plan—step by step, from start to finish. The People’s Emergency Plan is a powerful, no-nonsense guide that teaches civilians how to plan like the professionals who handle emergencies at the highest levels. Drawing from 25 years of military service, including advanced training in the Operational Planning Process (OPP), author and retired Canadian Army Captain Tom Marazzo brings a proven framework to the average person—breaking it down into simple, actionable steps. You won’t find fear tactics or doomsday predictions here. Instead, this book delivers practical planning strategies to help you protect your family during natural disasters, blackouts, evacuations, pandemics, and more. Each chapter builds toward a completed, written plan using worksheets included in the appendix—no guesswork required.

Over the next few issues here I will be dropping bits of Tom’s wisdom and when I’m back — an interview.

