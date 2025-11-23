VIDEO POD: SHE DIDN'T START THE FIRE

Guest host Jeffrey Tucker fills in for Trish this week. A working professional mom with two young kids has her life turned upside-down by Covid lockdowns and controls. Alex Sullivan faces a choice: do nothing, or fight for her kids to have a normal life and good education. Thus began a wild journey that turned her into a different person. It’s one mom’s story, but also the story of millions of people who faced incredible tumult and despotism, as a sadistic state set out to wreck the lives of its own citizens. The journey gave Alex new lessons about cowardice, the human heart, priorities in life, and what it takes to stand-up for what is right – despite grave risk to social position and financial stability.

Note from Trish:

This is the kind of interview we need to hear right now. Jeffrey is one of the smartest people I know — and hearing from someone who rose to the out-sized challenges of surviving insane and cruel Covid-19 policy is a comforting message. Please do enjoy it and relax into the heroism of Alex Sullivan.

I was lucky to get a replacement like Jeffrey and he will be here for the next few weeks while I wrestle the documentary into shape. I am continuing to pay my producer so won’t be pausing subscriptions as I had planned to. And I will weigh in with a quick written piece here and there.

Please enjoy this and do comment. I will be lurking to read and reply. Miss you!!

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe