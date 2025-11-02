VIDEO POD: THE BOLD TRAVEL MANDATE LAWSUIT IS STILL ALIVE

Writing this from our room in Kingston, where we have come for the weekend and man, is a great to be out of Toronto. The leaves are stunning. Chillie is asleep on her special bed on the floor beside us and it seems, at least for the moment that all is well.

Sometimes I just want to program shows for you that remind us that there are still great people in this country fighting the good fight. Our democracy is on life-support, while some of our neighbours seem to be on an IV drip of legacy media brewed Kool-aid. Our cities are collapsing. But there are Canadian heroes among us still and that’s what this week’s show is about.

They just keep fighting for us! Karl Harrison and Shaun Rickard’s lawsuit against vaccine travel mandates moves forward. We also hosts their expert witness, Regina Watteel, with evidence of no scientific basis for a draconian edict based on politics and power. You can read original reporting here on documents that further prove a political motive for the mandates.



Please sign up for the webinar of the hearings at:

Ted Kunz from Vaccine Choice Canada has started a fundraiser for Roger Hodkinson, an early COVID-19 dissident whose life is still being trashed by the medical establishment. Please contribute to the Give Send Go — as Ted says, Dr. Hodkinson took a bullet for us and we must help him now.

From Ted: Over the past five years, the Covid-related disciplinary actions undertaken by various Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons against ethical and honest doctors has resulted in significant hardship for these courageous individuals. As a direct result, many have had their reputations tarnished and suffered significant loss of income. These doctors felt compelled to protect the public by voicing science-based concerns about the potential harms associated with the gene-based COVID vaccines, and by drawing attention to the benefits of early treatment. For casting doubt upon the reliability of the Public Health COVID-19 policies, they have drawn the ire of Medical Colleges, media and health authorities. Yet for many, these courageous physicians embody the spirit of both ethical evidence-based medicine and social responsibility. Dr. Roger Hodkinson is one of the ethical and honest doctors who spoke out early to warn us of the lack of scientific evidence for masking and distancing, and the harms of COVID ‘vaccinations’. For his efforts and courage he has been severely punished. The adverse consequences have resulted in dire financial hardship, including the loss of his home and all his retirement savings, all in addition to the loss of his life long career and professional reputation. Traditional physicians like Dr Hodkinson took a bullet for society. We must stand up and support them.

I do not have a health update from Byram Bridle about his beloved wife who has just suffered through some devastating surgeries. But she will need significant rehab and home renovations to start again. Please give what you can.

There are days when we feel helpless but we are not. Sign up for the travel mandates hearing remote feed. And send a few dollars to people who gave up a great deal to speak truth. In a fair world, they would have lucrative book and film deals but legacy media’s role in the COVID-19 propaganda plan prevents the actual “good guys” from gaining a public profile.