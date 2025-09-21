VIDEO POD: THE INSIDER BOOK THAT BLASTS CBC PLUS DEATH BY A THOUSAND SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS

A Charlie Kirk update you won’t like.

You can take the girl out of true crime reporting but you can’t take true crime reporting out of the girl. And for a few hours last week, like Michael Corleone, I was briefly sucked back in. The killing of Charlie Kirk is one of the most baffling, botched, absurd and tragic cases I’ve ever witnessed. My drive to make sense of the open-air, on-video, controlled-setting-murder of a young family man who happened to be a MAGA icon — has been pretty intense. I’m super busy on the Convoy film but the killing of Charlie Kirk haunts me. It exposes more about the times we live than perhaps we want to see.

Clearly he was beloved by many and I can understand why. Hardworking and thoughtful — outside of politics no one but the crazed robot people had a bad word to say. The anti-Charlie screechers are the American version of our own elbows up crowd but on crack; more angry and dangerous but prone to wearing less rayon and Reitmans. They seethe, a word I rarely use but is a grammatical bullseye here: to churn or foam as if boiling. Merriam Webster.

The first few days many people claimed friendship and paid tribute in ways both lovely and admirable. Old interviews and clips were recycled, stories about Kirk were told and anguish for his widow and children were expressed appropriately. Tucker Carlson seemed, perhaps the most devastated of all and said things that made me grasp who Charlie Kirk actually was, beyond the image. I liked him. And adding to the drama was the well-documented twist that Kirk was fed up with taking a knee to Netanyahu and the Israel lobby.

That said, my fury is about to bubble over. What happened that day and since are signs that reveal the outlines of a decaying society.

The murder itself should never have happened. And the people who organized the event, hired the security and with Kirk’s life in their hands, thought it was all going to be OK as long as the sound system and the streaming cameras were working, have some explaining to do. A rooftop assassin, post-Butler is unacceptable. The Kirk murder was a hybrid replay of two of the most infamous crimes in recent memory — the attempt on Trump and the killing of Catholic school children by a shooter who was suicidal and “trans” just like Tyler Robinson.

Everyone is acting like this was inevitable. Or that there was nothing anyone could do. I see management types from TPUSA doing podcasts and interviews but not explaining ever in detail the security plan and how it failed — beyond the obvious.

I know this sounds extremely bitchy, but someone in that highly-funded organization made some very bad decisions. Will there be an after action report? If I were Erika Kirk, who is now the CEO, I would be demanding one immediately. I thought the Christian message was about taking accountability and I can guarantee you that if my boss was shot on my watch, I would never get over it. And I would at least offer my resignation. Dying because you say things that make people angry should not be inevitable. There is much lionizing of Charlie Kirk underway but it is short on specifics about the most important event in his life.

Part two involves the aftermath. Video shows two TPUSA staffers trampling through an unsecured crime scene and removing a camera and sim card from a mount that was directly behind where Charlie Kirk was sitting when he was shot. Even worse, one of them righted Charlie’s tipped-over chair and stood on it to complete the job. Candace Owens reports she has seen the footage — after tracking down one of the men who took it, and she says there is no blood. A finding that from a forensic perspective has little value given that we don’t know exactly which part of the back of Kirk’s head she was viewing. Charlie Kirk’s executive producer says they gave the card to the FBI.

Knowing that — I feel so much better don’t you? Below is the camera being removed. The young man is actually standing on the murder chair where his boss died. Where is the crime scene tape? Where is the respect for what has just happened? Nothing gathered from this site will be useable at trial. Both sides have a right to keep incriminating/exculpatory evidence out based on chain of custody and this video. Is the round is laying in the grass? More on that later.

I don’t believe Tyler Robinson is anything but a patsy. And like Oliver Stone who was recently interviewed about this, the truth of who was behind this awful and gut-wrenching story — has been scattered to the winds. Blown away in a flurry of panic, guilt, ineptitude and fear — plus social media and podcast monetization. The absolute frenzy of “investigations” may actually shield the sinister forces at play. We are still arguing over the autopsies done on JFK.

The zone is flooded with information. Some true. Most not. And in a culture that reveres true crime television, everyone is an expert and all spewing theories from interesting to absurd across our socials.

we still don’t have an autopsy to review against the official narrative but chances are they will line up because that’s how these things go

a number of stills from the video are being circulated with various suspicious looking people doing weird things and being pronounced the guilty party

thousands of people are saying the neck-wound was caused by the round bouncing off of his body armour but there are conflicting reports about if he was even wearing it… staff at TPUSA are contradicting each other on this

the spokesman for TPUSA posted yesterday that the surgeon who worked on Charlie told him Charlie’s spine was so strong it stopped the bullet from killing anyone else… below is the post from Andrew Kolvet … ridiculous.

If in fact the calibre of bullet is correct — this is impossible.

But here we are.

David Cayley Takes on the CBC in a brilliant book that outlines the Mothercorp’s lauded history and fall from grace but with a little hope for the future. Here is his take, from the book about how the CBC botched its Convoy coverage. Buy it here.

This became clear to me as I watched reaction to the “Freedom Convoy” that converged on Ottawa in February 2022 to protest against forced vaccination. In my eyes, the convoy clearly manifested a large and vibrant new public. Its vibrancy was reflected in the effort, and the risk to livelihood, that was involved in getting all those big rigs rolling toward our capital city in the dead of winter; its considerable size was shown in the crowds that gathered on bridges and in parking lots along the route to cheer this spontaneous cavalcade on. But, when the truckers and their supporters got to Ottawa, they were not treated as an emergent public with something important to say. Instead, they were treated as an invading army, and, finally, as a grave threat to national security. “These people,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, are “often racists” and “misogynists” who “don’t believe in science” and who hold “unacceptable opinions.”12 The CBC clearly concurred. Its nightly television newscast, The National, set the tone for its coverage, on the weekend the trucks arrived in Ottawa, by interviewing a trucker who was not even in Ottawa and who opposed the convoy, rather than talking to one of its participants. At no point, thereafter, did the CBC acknowledge the protest as a political phenomenon that deserved, both by its size and its argument, to be carefully examined and interrogated. Nor did the CBC recognize the protestors as an incipient public to which the public broadcaster owed, by that fact, a certain obligation. Instead, the demonstrators were viewed and discussed entirely as an unfortunate outcropping of misinformation, or as a problem of public safety. What this said to me was that the CBC, as the public broadcaster, now only converses with the publics of which it approves. It also said that the CBC doesn’t recognize the growing polarization of opinion within the country as something which it has an obligation—a statutory obligation, in fact—to address with an even hand and an open mind.

Have a wonderful day.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe