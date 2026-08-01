Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

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VIDEO POD: TWO EXPERT FAUCI OBSERVERS UNPACK HIS DEMISE.

Trish and Jeffrey Tucker let it rip.
Trish Wood's avatar
Trish Wood

Since it’s old home week around here — please enjoy our visual tribute to Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, now the Head of Health and Human Services. Here he is proudly wearing one of our podcast caps reclaiming the word “fringe”. You’ll recall Fauci tried to discredit him with the slur after Jay offered a smarter public health approach to COVID.

Jay, Martin Kulldorff and Sunetra Gupta were the authors and cosignatories of the Great Barrington Declaration — facilitated by Jeffrey Tucker, our guest this week.

Jeffrey Tucker - Brownstone Institute

Link:

Jay modelling our joyful, We the Fringe cap.

One more thing —- pretty shocking

.Stay critical.

#truthovertribe.

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