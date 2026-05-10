VIDEO POD: WHAT REMAINS -- COMPLICITY AND THE COVID MINDSET

A note on my health for all of you good people: I have been pushing a rock uphill for several months with strange hematology numbers, getting more unusual by the month. I’m not worried. I have good doctors and we are getting to the bottom of it. The main symptom is fatigue but I’ve learned to manage my projects around what I know will be “good and productive” times during the day. I have a great team on both the podcast and on the film, so all is well. But given your support, both financial and spiritual, I do feel I need to keep you in the loop. One of our financial supporters on the film has become a wonderful friend. We lunch and catch up. Nice to have the in-person contact sometimes.

It’s a beautiful morning here in Midtown Toronto — I can actually hear some birdsong, the light is coming through the trees that line Poplar Plains Road and I’m seeing my grown boys tonight for dinner. I hope I can keep them off of their screens.

The FOUR construction projects on our block that roar, sputter and beep (from the trucks’ backup warning) all day long — are gone for 24 hours and I remember why we moved here ten years ago — it was quiet, somewhat green and special. Periods of silence punctuated by nature sounds are rare now in most cities, as unbridled building has primacy over the lives of urban citizens.

Nothing illustrates the official abandonment of our quality-of-life rights more than the obliteration by builders of the “quiet enjoyment” we used to expect in our neighbourhoods, even urban ones. Yes, cars are omnipresent but for some reason, one gets used to it, like living in Manhattan.

But constant construction feels like a stake through the heart. Trucks banging about, scary cranes lurking above, roads blocked, street parking handed over to construction workers’ pick-up trucks (no offence to the guys) while the taxpayers who suffer through it all are silent and in total surrender.

When Tamara Lich and Chris Barber were sentenced, I was in the courtroom and recall the judge underpinning her decision by lamenting how the Convoy impinged on the rights of Ottawa’s citizens to the “enjoyment” of their private property. The irony of that analysis is that most cities have given themselves over to the billionaire builders, cranking out ugly condos no one is buying. Toronto is littered with them. And these obscenely wealthy, private-jet-flying vulgarians make out like bandits.

“The Toronto condo market is currently experiencing a significant downturn characterized by oversupply and a dramatic slowdown in sales, with 2026 data revealing the lowest activity since 1991. A combination of high interest rates, investor flight, and a pivot away from small, investor-focused units has left thousands of condos sitting empty, say reports from Macleans.ca and CBC News. [1, 2]”

Imagine the horrors the residents lived through during construction — told to “shut up” and quit complaining because Canada has a “housing shortage”. Many projects now sit empty. This is a perfect example of elites protecting themselves while attempting to crush everyone else. You’ll note the lack of construction projects in neighbourhoods like Rosedale and The Bridle Path (where Drake lives).

Much of this urban abuse was cranked up post-Covid. I know that most of my neighbours hate what’s happening, some are even moving — but nary a peep of complaint is made to officials. We are compliant. And we know that those we elected do not serve our interests but rather, whatever ideology infects their political calculus. And the builders in this country, especially Ontario, have absolute primacy. I hear on good authority that Premier Ford avails himself of the private jets owned by at least one of them.

City projects are not what they seem. When we see roads blocked and municipal workers — we think great they are upgrading our infrastructure. Sometimes true. But much of what’s happening are upgrades by the city to services enabling builder’s elevated demands.

We live through it all without compensation, while our peace of mind, our very existence is centred in dangerous, dirty, noisy construction zones. Lots of people get rich. While we lose years of “quiet enjoyment”. And not even for a good cause, like actual freedom. Meanwhile, our streets become more dense, less green and community is often diluted by density offering only anonymity.

To quote Tucker Carlson: You see how that works?

Working on my data centre blow-out. Stay tuned and have a wonderful Mother’s Day.

For those of you estranged because of idiotic psychotherapists, I hear you. I just know it will get better for you. Be kind, don’t nag and focus on yourself, until it chills out.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe