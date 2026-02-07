VIDEO POD: WHY ARE CANADIANS SO VULNERABLE TO TRANS HYSTERIA?

Egale, a trans-ideology-supporting non-profit - receives millions in funding from the Liberal government.

Why this topic, this week when there is so much going on? You might be asking that question. Allow me to a explain.

As you know, we’ve been saying since 2020, when the podcast began that it would be civil courts that end the brutal, ubiquitous practice of body-part amputation and/or surgical attachment of created parts on the alter of “affirming care”. What an ugly phrase.

Like all propaganda, it is designed to disguise truth and fit easily into everyday speech. Something to be chanted, embraced by confirming media and posted aloft in the offices of its medical “practitioners.” It is kindly and alluring for aging boomer women who chant “protect trans kids” outside of schools where concerned parents are challenging the state’s ideological control of their children’s very humanity.

The phenomenon of a huge and powerful insta-trans movement was facilitated by compliant, foolish, legacy media and boatloads of cash from wealthy American trans activists. Jennifer Pritzker below.

Martine Rothblatt below.

Their money went into universities, underwriting “gender studies” and other post-modern moments that sideline actual women and empower wealthy men with a fetishistic drive. That paradigm dribbles down into teacher’s college, left-of-centre NGOs and non-profits. Once the victim narrative is set — legacy media dives in to support. Hospitals were also funded to enable surgeries that are finally being questioned.

The real victims in this story are actual women who are sidelined and attacked for trying to hold hard-won ground - plus the “misdiagnosed” vulnerable minors who frequently are struggling gay and lesbian teenagers fed into the profitable silo of drugs, surgery and “affirming” psychological “care”.

If you are wondering how we went from zero to sixty — read the 11th Hour blog by Jennifer Bilek, a guest on a former show. This piece she wrote for Tablet sums up the Pritzkers funding of trans “medicine” and it is terrifying. Note: SSI is a stand-in for “affirming care”- meaning surgery and hormones including puberty blockers.

The Pritzkers became the first American family to have a medical school bear its name in recognition of a private donation when it gave $12 million to the University of Chicago School of Medicine in 1968. In June 2002, the family announced an additional gift of $30 million to be invested in the University of Chicago’s Biological Sciences Division and School of Medicine. These investments provided the family with a bridgehead into the world of academic medicine, which it has since expanded in pursuit of a well-defined agenda centered around SSI. Also in 2002, Jennifer Pritzker founded the Tawani Foundation, which has since provided funding to Howard Brown Health and Rush Memorial Medical Center in Chicago, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Foundation Fund, and the University of Minnesota’s Institute for Sexual and Gender Health, all of which provide some version of “gender care.” In the case of the latter, “clients” include “gender creative children as well as transgender and gender non-conforming adolescents ...”

So why this week? An Epstein week. A foreign policy week. A new Carney betrayal week. Because, after COVID, no story exposes complete institutional capture more clearly than what we have just lived through in the age of “trans”. Pronoun demands, men in women’s sports, locker rooms now unsafe for women and girls, sacred female birthing culture downgraded to “pregnant people”, hospital maternity wards cosplaying so men can “chest-feed” infants with fake colostrum to enrich their fantasy of womanhood.

The Liberal government’s anti-conversion therapy bill, now law — that precludes doctors from probing a claim of self-diagnosed body dysmorphia is one of the most egregious in the world. And the cowards at the recent Conservative Party convention refused to condemn it.

A recent American civil case did condemn the practice of automatic “affirmation” and awarded a detransitioner two million dollars to be paid by the surgeon and psychologist who did no evaluation beyond agreeing with her own self-diagnosis. Of course Canada is way behind. It’s unclear how many surgical options are actually available to Canadian minors. It’s reported that some “top surgeries” have been done. Social and pharmacological “transitioning” is supported in schools and some doctors will prescribe. Of course Canada will be one of the last to abandon this mass hysteria event. Other countries are dialling it back. A legal review.

The recent “WPATH Files,” a major bombshell story concerning leaked documents from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH), has drastically shaken confidence in the validity of the science behind these radical and experimental practices (Hughes 2024). Arguably the group most responsible for shaping the standards of care around “genderaffirming care” and “transgender medicine,” WPATH has influenced every gender clinic in the world. The leaked documents have raised serious concerns over revelations that the WPATH Standards of Care are not evidence-based. As well, documents reveal that some WPATH clinicians were aware that certain practices were more likely to cause harm but continued to advocate for dangerous treatments (Hughes 2024). While the WPATH revelations are stunning, announcements of an equally consequential nature have been taking place since COVID. In Britain, the first big reversal occurred in 2022 when the National Health Services (NHS) decided to close the Gender Identity Development Service (GIDS) known as the Tavistock, after an independent review by Dr. Hilary Cass, former president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (Kay 2022). In her preliminary report, Cass found that puberty blockers and other aspects of the GIDS model are “not a safe or viable long-term option.” In March 2024, the NHS concluded, based on a review by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), that puberty blockers would no longer be allowed for minors, stating “there is not enough evidence to support the safety or clinical effectiveness of puberty suppressing hormones to make the treatment routinely available at this time” (Campbell 2024).

But the worst of it has always been the collaboration of surgeons in a charade that some will admit, when pressed, does more harm than good. Fox Varian, whose case I mention above, won the first civil case against her doctor and psychologist for breast amputation, known as “top surgery”. It was a jury trial and its significance can not be overstated. Varian made the case that at sixteen she was too young to know her own mind and that the mode of “treatment” she received made transitioning and surgery inevitable. Her mother supported the madness because she was warned by the psychologist that without transition — her daughter would likely commit suicide.

There are hundreds of other case like Varian’s and this victory opens the floodgates and begins closing a medical paradigm that will be looked back upon with horror.

So — ask yourself why this country is always so dug in on irrational, hysterical events? What is it about our national character that makes us so vulnerable to dangerous groupthink and collective madness? Why can’t even the official opposition vote smartly on a phenomenon most Western countries have awakened from?

Our guest, Sierra Weir, also known as Exulansic, offers brilliant insights we ignore at our peril.

Here is her Substack.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe