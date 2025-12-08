VIDEO POD: WHY IS THERE DANGEROUS DNA IN THE JABS?

Now that all of the deadly and already known effects of the COVID vaccines are being officially dripped out by governments and compliant news media — we must return to the people who got it right from the beginning. Once of them was Jessica Rose who became a great friend to this show.

Intro from Jeffry Tucker: Dr. Jessica Rose is widely acknowledge to be one of the world’s leading biochemists. She has been busy tracking the shockingly high amounts of DNA in the Covid shot: a claim she and others have documented in detail. She is here, interviewed by Jeffrey Tucker of Brownstone on the matter, and they debate the larger implications for the health of the general population. This is surely one of the most interesting interviews you will ever see.

Note from Trish: Whacked by flu in a very bad way for the first time in years. I’m so sorry this didn’t go out yesterday. Brutal symptoms and way worse than COVID. I’m still somewhat fragile physically as a result of the violence of the thing. But better to get it over with before Christmas. Right? I suspect I might now have natural immunity:)

What I am thinking about: I am obsessed by the layoffs at Algoma, and if I weren’t swamped I would be up there now recording the tragedies unfolding in each individual household. Markets always matter and this is, in small part because of Carney’s arrogant inability to wrangle Donald Trump and his tariffs. Our Prime Minister has been too busy to play the game with our biggest trading partner and prefers gad-flying around Europe coveting favour with his more couth clansmen in the EU. The man who met with hard-hats and orange vests during the campaign to show solidarity was, as we reported here many times, only cosplaying the common man. Carney is running from himself and always has been. In the photo below, he is using Algoma steelworkers as props knowing full well the big axe is about to fall.

He adopts the accoutrements of the world’s elites — including a wellborn British wife of the peerage, gate-keeps bankrupt green policies after avoiding them on the campaign trial, and then lets investors kick Canadian workers in the butt — while looking virtuous and wise. Make no mistake — these layoffs represent exactly what we warned about here during the campaign.

One thousand men, the ones who worked around the steel industry’s dark heart — the blast furnace — will be sent home in a few months.

The official story is something about switching to a green energy version of the blast furnace with a little bit of Orange Man Bad thrown in. Even the union, which due to left wing obsessions, doesn’t seem as pissed off as it should be. This perhaps is the most depressing angle of the story. Governments and corporations can get away with anything they want if it is cloaked in Carney’s mantle of sustainability.

The governments in Ottawa and at Queens Park knew this was coming and loaned Algoma 500 million anyway — because hey! — “we are all in this together.” Or something along those lines. With no employment guarantees.

Meanwhile, Melanie Joly — one of the architects of this disaster went racing up to Sault St. Marie on Friday with an announcement, aimed at keeping the union and the citizens placated until everyone is bored with the story.

Joly told The Sault Star that a commitment was reached that will see Algoma Steel hire back about 500 laid off employees by the end of 2026 as it re-creates a structural beam plant and an enhanced plate plant in a move to pivot and support the domestic steel market. Joly said the new plants will be supported by infrastructure growth in Canada, for new infrastructure and housing and defence. “This will make Algoma less dependent on the U.S.,” Joly said. “We all know that we’re in this because of the American tariffs.”

Carney and his ilk know this all happened due to their obsession with transferring to the more carbon-friendly, electric furnace — but blaming it on Trump goes over better with Liberal voters.

I will believe it when I see it. More to come on this. Pray for our blue collar workers.

