VIDEO PODCAST: COVID's ATTACK ON THE CHURCH

Note from Trish: Another banger from Jeffrey this week. He and I talked in depth during the COVID years about the doom and spiritual bankruptcy that had overtaken society. Not just through public health, but media and even some of our friends and neighbours who were fully captured into the government’s den of cruelty. I am so grateful for this episode and both of these brilliant men.

Jeffrey’s Introduction:

There is a moral and psychological dimension to this multivalent attack on society we are undergoing. Jeffrey Tucker interviews Father John Naugle who has been fighting for workers and the freedom of religion since the disaster began in March 2020. Here he tells of his struggle to make worship possible, even as the secular authorities were fighting against it, and the religious authorities refused to speak out. He speaks of the moral injury that comes from acquiescence to power and how freedom really does require a higher sense of purpose in life. Topics covered include the Gospels’ treatment of infectious disease, and the obligation we all have to the sick. The elite divided society into those worthy of the good life and those who were not, and that division has not gone away.

Please comment below. I am lurking and will weigh in. Long days on the film but we are making headway.

