Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

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John's avatar
John
11hEdited

"No matter who you vote for, you get John McCain". (remember him singing "bomb, bomb Iran" to the tune of the Beach Boys)

An expression of how pointless our system has become, as when you scratch the surface all the political class stand for the same thing, which is war.

In 2013, I stated that I thought the people behind Hillary Clinton wanted to go to war with Russia, China, Iran, and Venezuela all at the same time. Here we are, but it is the guy who said that he would end the forever wars doing it.

Covid to me, made no sense, unless I assumed the people in charge wanted us all dead....

This is where I see things. It is completely irrational...

Are we being ruled by a death cult?

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Neil Pryke's avatar
Neil Pryke
11h

Sorry to hear that you are unwell...Best wishes for a successful resolution...

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