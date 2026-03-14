I have never felt more humble that I do this morning as I write this. Full disclosure — I have been down for the count with a vexing blood disorder that required yet another invasive medical procedure. I intended to take it easy, besides script writing, but the dam has burst and I must do a little reporting and analysis on the “end of the world”. Plus, I miss talking to you guys. I’m working on a quick Meltdown record for the top just to say hello because I do miss you all. Even the grumps who don’t like me much.

I grew up young in the shadow of the Vietnam War and earned my reporting chops in part by covering the cruel end of the conflict for the soldiers who fought there. Of course it was the late 70s, before fake weapons of mass destruction.

The troops had either been drafted or signed up because of family history or a conviction that the communist dominoes would fall all the way to Malibu beach. Of course hyped events in the Gulf of Tonkin were another phoney casus belli but most soldiers didn’t know about that.

Their wounds were horrific and many survived because battle field medics could helo their dying patients out of a rice paddy and onto a medical ship off the coast in a half-hour. The scenes of physical devastation are portrayed accurately in films like The Deer Hunter, Platoon and Full Metal Jacket. I quoted the great Vietnam War correspendant Gloria Emerson in my own book about the Iraq War, She described having dinner with the family whose son, sitting at the table, has returned home missing multiple limbs. These were the kind of injures that broke through the torpor of empty propaganda and had many families asking what all the hearbreak was actually for?

My dear friend and colleague Bobby Muller, a marine captain and one-time true bleiever was wounded — shot in the chest by sniper — leaving a barely discernable scar but it was enough to paralyzed him for life. Handsome, charismatic and full of anger and life, Bobby became a big voice for the anti-war movement in DC.

He and many other disillusioned heroes flung their purple hearts over the White House fence. While investigating PTSD in these guys, I would spend time at Bobby’s Vietnam Veterans of America foundation. There were always a few catastrophically wounded young men on the payroll.

Walking into the DC waiting room and being offered coffee by a triple amputee whose every movement looked to be the struggle of his lifetime — was shocking and terribly sad. I always said yes — despite the anxiety around it because it gave Mark something useful to do.

As for the lads and ladies in my book who went through meat grinder Iraq, they will be relapsing and struggling with the frat-level communication coming from the current Commander in Chief and his Secretary of War who has the solemnity of Wylie Coyote.

I just feel so sad for these kids both going and the ones who came back.

They and the soldiers in my book are the bravest people I ever knew. And I guarantee you — they are all struggle watching Trump’s Middle East debacle play out. Some in positions of power are now saying publicly and privately this is very likely a losing game. Trump is declaring victory — in order to get the hell out — but there is also word today that a Marine force is headed there — unclear in what capacity.

Here is the piece I read from — not so responsible statecraft.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe