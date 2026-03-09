From 2006 at Landstuhl, Germany

I’m trying to get a handle on US casualty numbers — KIA and WIA so I’m starting to look into the activity at Landstuhl Regional Medical Centre near the Ramstein base in Germany. It is the hospital where American soldiers hurt in the Middle East are sent for stabilization before being flown back to DC and Walter Reed.

I was in DC doing comms for a veteran’s organization during the Iraq War. My friend Mark Benjamin was writing for UPI and Salon with a heavy focus on veterans and the shoddy care they were receiving after being shipped home. Watching wounded arrivals coming in at night revealed how badly things were actually going overseas.

Benjamin’s work was picked up by other reporters.

It would seem Pete Hegseth and the president might not be being fully forthcoming about the numbers and I can only guess — but the level of violence across the region suggests real trouble for American troops who are already stationed there. And of course the idea of “boots on the ground” is being batted about. Regime change wars are not won from the air and so you can be assured there are some pretty loud arguments underway within the administration.

Landstuhl has stopped doing certain civilian procedures in preparation for more American troop casualties.

A decision to prepare for a large number of incoming wounded was made at a “very high level”. Likely Hegseth’s office.

The Landstuhl Regional Medical Centre next to the largest U.S. Air Force facility in Europe, Ramstein Air Base, has paused its labor and delivery services to prioritise its “primary objective” of treating casualties from the conflict in the Middle East, as multiple reports have indicated that the damage from Iranian and allied strikes has been severe. The medical centre has also reportedly made urgent calls for blood donations, providing a further indication of a large scale emergency. The facility is the only U.S. Level Il Trauma Center overseas, and serves as the primary evacuation and treatment centre for injured service members from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The hospital reallocated resources and space to handle an influx of wounded personnel, after a memorandum signed by hospital leadership stated that the decision was made at a “very high level” within the U.S. Department of War.

I have not been able to confirm this reporting from Military Watch Magazine

While Iranian officials claimed that 500 U.S. personnel had been killed as early as March 4, just four days after U.S. and Israeli attacks led Iranian forces to strike adversary targets across the Middle East, U.S. sources have not disclosed a high number of casualties. Iranian-aligned Iraqi paramilitary groups have also claimed causing over 100 U.S. casualties by striking major hotels and other facilities hosting them. It is notable that a prior very limited Iranian strike on a single U.S. military facility in Iraq on January 8, 2020, for which the U.S. had been given significant prior warning, first saw very limited casualties reported, before Pentagon estimates steadily rose from under 30 to over 60, and finally in mid-February that year to 109 personnel. The wholly unprecedented scale of missile and drone attacks by Iranian forces on U.S. military facilities since February 28, 2026, including hotels and other civilian buildings where U.S. personnel are reported to be staying across much of the Gulf region, has fuelled expectations of very high casualties, with the pressure on medical services in Germany indicating that losses have indeed been severe.

An American naval base in Bahrain was blown up and Iran is claiming big casualties but there is no confirmation of numbers.

Watch Landstuhl. Pay attention to Walter Reed. Serious burns usually go to Texas.

The Pentagon has made it difficult for reporters to photograph and track war casualties as they move through the system. The number of KIA this morning remains at seven. Let’s hope it stays that way.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe