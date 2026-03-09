Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Hunter's avatar
Robert Hunter
14h

They have a record of lying. They are currently lying. They will be lying tomorrow and forever. I'm seeing a lot "deep fakes" these days; be very careful because some of the stuff can't be discerned as you watch and they always add an element of truth to make it harder for you to be sure. I was watching George Galloway yesterday and the only way I knew it was a deep fake was that the stories presented seemed too incredible to be true; they were. There's Hollywood/ State actors doing the lying today. Get ready for " false flag stories" spread by the main stream media " and Indi stuff on line. They've been murdering women and children at a genocide level for years and NOW they have added to the murder sites and you've been indoctrinated and propagandized to believe lies your entire life. If you don't understand that you believe what you do, not because it's organic and you believe that you are too smart to be controlled; you're the easiest to control. They're/we're committing atrocities so never forget Voltaire's Maxim...."who can convince you believe absurdities can convince you to commit atrocities!"

Reply
Share
3 replies by Trish Wood and others
Karen Grace Jaeb's avatar
Karen Grace Jaeb
15h

I follow you Trish and I appreciate your empathy, I pause when you quote a source from 2005. As civilians we will not know all the actual numbers, just as we do not know the actual number of thousands that the Iranian regime killed of its OWN people- in its quest to deliver on the only thing its “religion “ is focused on, complete destruction of the US and the return to earth of its supreme “supernatural “ leader. That is the fact, there will never be a compromise made with this group- negotiate with a stone and you will get further. History has taught us since the beginning of time that human nature is not capable of continuing peace, there needs to be a top dog to rule the school yard- the US by far is the best option that gives us some form of justice. Innocent die everyday, it’s not right, but it’s a reflection of nature, I don’t like it but it’s reality. May God speed an end soon- and may humanity never be under the regime of a group that seeks a goal as these terrorist have.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Trish Wood and others
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Trish Wood · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture