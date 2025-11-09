Trish Wood is Critical

Eleanor Wallace
2dEdited

I have never, in my lifetime, been so disgusted & embarrassed to be Canadian. I am so angry, so sad & sick to the core for the poor family, and the innocent animals who had to endure this execution, for no reason. The CFIA rationale was total BS authoritarian style slaughter of historic beautiful animals with natural antibodies. The family babies, their livelihood, executed in the darkness of the night as hundreds of rounds rang out on their farm. While, for the past three months, the RCMP did nothing but shine lights on their property to ensure that they were towing the line. And one female, RCMP officer mocked the family when they were

overcome with grief. It is on legacy media, if you have any doubt this happened. This organization represents pure evil. 😈

I am actively seeking another country to move to. I cannot live in a country that does not value life, has no moral compass. Canada is not just broken, it is beyond repair. How disgusting. Shame on the government.

KatWarrior
2d

Please also read and follow Dr Bridle.

https://open.substack.com/pub/viralimmunologist/p/the-canadian-food-inspection-agencys-06a?r=1u5z16&utm_medium=ios

I have the exact same visceral reaction and sentiment, Eleanor.

I no longer want to be associated with Canada. I was born and raised in Canada. I considered myself proud.

That is no longer the case after this criminal, murderous event. This event is one that I cannot even give forbearance, let alone forgiveness.

However, I will stand behind anyone (Trish Wood, Dr. Bryan Bridle, etc.) in order to bring justice to this criminal and unholy act.

LFG!

