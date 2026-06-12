I had an experience yesterday that sums up how most decent people in the West feel now — at a time when beheadings are attempted on public streets in Belfast and well brought up young men are left to bleed-out by indoctrinated British cops afraid of offending a Sikh stabber.

Daily life for citizens in cities with massive and visually overwhelming non-European immigration is complex and can be exhausting. I’ve spent a couple of weeks focusing on the debasement of the UK — and so I’m highly sensitive, perhaps unfairly so. But I go back and forth — like most people with a kindly nature who are losing patience.

Part of me says to myself, there are nutcases indigenous to any country, including ours. The other part of me thinks, but the imported nutcases seem to be coming from countries with a larger percentage of violence and craziness and more nutcases. Unvetted.

For instance, Sudan, beset with grotesque tribal and cultural terrors is the homeland of the aspiring head-chopper in Belfast. AI — Sudanese violence review below.

Mass Atrocities and Ethnic Violence

“Targeted Killings: The violence is not just a crossfire between two armies; it includes widespread, ethnically motivated violence. The RSF and allied militias have been heavily documented committing mass atrocities, particularly in West Darfur, targeting ethnic Masalit communities. This has prompted widespread international accusations of war crimes and ethnic cleansing .

Weaponized Sexual Violence: Human rights groups report that sexual and gender-based violence has reached catastrophic, systematic levels, primarily used as a weapon of war by fighting factions.”

As for the indoctrinated UK police? Lest we forget they do participate in arresting people for bad social media posts. Once that happens, you know the local constabulary is capable of just about anything.

And we definitely had that modelled here in Canada during lockdowns and vaccine mandates. Canadian police forces were filmed raiding private homes and churches and beating peaceful protestors who were trying to stop the tyranny.

Many of us wondered back in the day what it would look like when the globalist state turned fully against us. COVID opened the door. Mass immigration and so-called migration are the manifestation of the Davos mindset — what’s good for rapacious, new-order capitalism, is forced on the citizenry and we have no say at all. This post from an observer in Japan says it perfectly.

As a Japanese watching the UK right now, I have one simple question.



A Sudanese asylum seeker just tried to behead a local man in Belfast. The victim lost an eye.



This comes after years of grooming gangs raping thousands of British girls — gangs that police and councils deliberately ignored because they were afraid of being called racist.



In Japan, even one case like this would have triggered national outrage and immediate policy reversal.



But in Britain, the conversation is still about “not being far-right.”



British people, at what point does protecting your own children become more important than protecting your reputation?



We genuinely do not understand this.

My experience yesterday? I needed to get my driver’s license renewed and went to the closest office in downtown Toronto at about two in the afternoon. I had to take a number, placing me behind about twenty-five other people, all of whom were very likely immigrants — meaning poor English and other obvious, telltale, visual signs.

Being me, I felt some rising exasperation. It took about thirty minutes to be processed by a lovely, friendly young government employee wearing a headscarf. This of course made me feel terrible about being secretly ranty and unkind, albeit silently, about the “newcomers” ahead of me in the queue.

This is how over-the-top immigration screws up our thinking. On an individual basis, we are tolerant, kind and welcoming. We are most often rewarded for being so. But facing the visual onslaught, as one does in multiple places in Toronto, isn’t any less destabilizing because we know on some level, the individuals who make up what can feel like an invading hoard, are mostly good people.

The most obvious manifestation is the hospital Emergency Waiting Room. In downtown Toronto, the percentage of just the obvious recent arrivals versus we old-timers can run about 70-30. I’m guessing, of course, based on languages spoken and other clues.

This is another instance of me feeling both angry and guilty. Angry because the fools who manage immigration levels don’t send the memo to the fools who run hospital capacity — and neither of them consult the taxpayers who fund it all and are inconvenienced by the over-crowding.

Mass immigration is a social experiment that has failed the average Canadian. It’s obvious in the lack of assimilation, the drain on social services and what feels like a slowly growing intolerance — only natural given the crashing economy.

Only a perfect angel can sit nursing a broken leg in the ER or endure lengthy waits for government services without noticing who else is in the lineup.

Noticing these things is a social hazard. We whisper them to friends when others aren’t listening.

This silent driver of fetishizing immigrants while smearing anyone who complains is the exact formula that lead to the death of young Henry Nowak. You’ll recall, he was arrested while bleeding to death by indoctrinated cops more concerned about the Sikh stabber’s feelings than the actual life of a young British man.

Days later, a local man was nearly beheaded on a residential street in Belfast. One eye was gouged out and had a crowd not intervened, the neck-sawing with what looked like a serrated kitchen knife would have continued.

The Starmer government’s loudest outcry was against the far right — as usual — given that these crimes against the citizenry are a direct result of government policy and the ideology that has captured nearly the entire Western political class. Anyone who notices and complains is instantly smeared. Not a peep from the Prime Minister about beefing up migrant vetting. From Gemini AI.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has not announced a review of migrant vetting following the attempted beheading in Belfast. While the suspect, Hadi Alodid (a 30-year-old Sudanese national), was confirmed to be in the UK on a five-year temporary asylum visa granted by the Home Office, the government’s official response has strictly focused on condemning the crime itself and controlling the subsequent civil unrest.

What are we left with, if our rights and freedoms are pushed to the bottom of the priority list so our leaders can virtue signal to the lads at the next Davos?

But here we are.

Stay critical.

#truthover tribe