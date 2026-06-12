Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

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Ilona Boyce's avatar
Ilona Boyce
20h

In my opinion, it is not about immigration- it is about “occupation” - a carefully designed and executed plan to destabilize countries and remove resistance. There is no interest by the newcomers to “rally around the flag”. None of this makes sense until you realize that it is part of a larger effort.

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The Inmate
20h

The elephant in the room is Islam.

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