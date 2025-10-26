Some weeks are just more difficult than others. Last week was a tough one. Just as I’m trying to settle into a more spiritual way of living — a multitude of extremely testing problems were thrown my way. Why do they always happen at once?

Sometimes I feel like it’s God’s way of telling me I need a re-do. But most days, if I can think of it, I just hand it over — meaning I recognize that in the end, I am powerless over most disasters and the best I can do is manage my reaction, try not to be a jerk to people while it’s happening and find a work-around.

On Thursday — during a massively embarrassing attempt to record this week’s podcast — with three admirable guests of course — my tech failed in a spectacular way. My patient trio of commentators waited and watched as my producer Steve and I tried to sort it — which we never did. So, I called it down.

I then spent the afternoon on the phone with Graham from Midtown Tech who graciously and without charge talked me through what the potential issue might be. He is a terrific guy. An angel, actually.

Thankfully I was able to be up and running, at least as a guest, for an appearance on Tamara and Chris — House Arrest — a hot new podcast by you-know-who where I interviewed the Honourable Brian Peckford — last living signatory to our Charter of Rights and Freedoms. We learned that since his advocacy for the Convoy, Brian has been essentially blacklisted from public fora, including universities. Here is a Canadian who has thought deeply and passionately about protecting the citizens of this country and we can’t even honour him by listening to what he has to say. My blood boils just thinking about it.

It is a document he is proud of and I was equally proud to remind him of all the ways it is now being utilized by Canadians in the courts — including the on-going and laudable vaccine travel mandates case which had been the focus of our show that never was.

Listening to him, I was close to tears more than once. This country can really suck sometimes — to put it bluntly. The good people are picked on and persecuted while the brainwashed and narcissistic grab power. Brian Peckford is a national treasure. Never forget that.

In the interview on House Arrest he tells a story we will expand in the documentary about the Convoy — when, on February 14th, 2022 - Tamara walks into the Lord Elgin and delivers to Peckford the bad news that the Emergencies Act had been invoked. My God, he said and slumped down into his chair.

You can watch the House Arrest podcast here:

Meanwhile the low-intelligence people running Ontario and the country are trashing our economy like a bull in a china shop. Carney is yet again on a foreign jaunt, wrapped in Saville Row suiting and the accoutrements of the flying-private class, even as citizens struggle and heave to stay afloat. It has become obvious that Carney is nothing but a striving, entitled performer — a man who has failed upward his entire life though sheer will and arrogance. If it weren’t so dangerous, I would admire it.

Still no budget, economy in tatters, broken relationship with our key economic partner. Nothing is more important to the Carney/Ford cabal than politics and being in power — even if they are ruling over only the ashes of a once great democracy.

Ford is doubling down on the one thing he has left besides his Door Dash account — reheating the embers of the Trump Derangement Syndrome that got his little buddy in Ottawa elected. We are losing auto plants, the trade war and credibility around the world. But these two have figured out that they can fool the low-info boomer crowd that supports them with attacks on DJT. Amputating the hand that feeds. No Kings! Etc.

On the upside, our show last week on the dangers of AI and calls for a pause was perfectly timed. A high-profile petition is making its way around the world demanding citizens be let in on the conversation about this unregulated and scary new era. Please sign it here. Signatories include Nobel Laureate and AI godfather, Geoffrey Hinton and Steve Bannon, amongst others. It it the ultimate truth over tribe movement.

Back for the Midweek Meltdown and with a regular show this week. I am so very grateful for your patience as we juggle film, podcast and gremlins.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe