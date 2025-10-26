WEEK FROM HELL - CARRY-ON CARNEY AND THE TRIALS OF BRIAN PECKFORD
why do we always revere the wrong people in this country?
Some weeks are just more difficult than others. Last week was a tough one. Just as I’m trying to settle into a more spiritual way of living — a multitude of extremely testing problems were thrown my way. Why do they always happen at once?
Sometimes I feel like it’s God’s way of telling me I need a re-do. But most days, if I can think of it, I just hand it over — meaning I recognize that in the end, I am powerless over most disasters and the best I can do is manage my reaction, try not to be a jerk to people while it’s happening and find a work-around.
On Thursday — during a massively embarrassing attempt to record this week’s podcast — with three admirable guests of course — my tech failed in a spectacular way. My patient trio of commentators waited and watched as my producer Steve and I tried to sort it — which we never did. So, I called it down.
I then spent the afternoon on the phone with Graham from Midtown Tech who graciously and without charge talked me through what the potential issue might be. He is a terrific guy. An angel, actually.
Thankfully I was able to be up and running, at least as a guest, for an appearance on Tamara and Chris — House Arrest — a hot new podcast by you-know-who where I interviewed the Honourable Brian Peckford — last living signatory to our Charter of Rights and Freedoms. We learned that since his advocacy for the Convoy, Brian has been essentially blacklisted from public fora, including universities. Here is a Canadian who has thought deeply and passionately about protecting the citizens of this country and we can’t even honour him by listening to what he has to say. My blood boils just thinking about it.
It is a document he is proud of and I was equally proud to remind him of all the ways it is now being utilized by Canadians in the courts — including the on-going and laudable vaccine travel mandates case which had been the focus of our show that never was.
Listening to him, I was close to tears more than once. This country can really suck sometimes — to put it bluntly. The good people are picked on and persecuted while the brainwashed and narcissistic grab power. Brian Peckford is a national treasure. Never forget that.
In the interview on House Arrest he tells a story we will expand in the documentary about the Convoy — when, on February 14th, 2022 - Tamara walks into the Lord Elgin and delivers to Peckford the bad news that the Emergencies Act had been invoked. My God, he said and slumped down into his chair.
Meanwhile the low-intelligence people running Ontario and the country are trashing our economy like a bull in a china shop. Carney is yet again on a foreign jaunt, wrapped in Saville Row suiting and the accoutrements of the flying-private class, even as citizens struggle and heave to stay afloat. It has become obvious that Carney is nothing but a striving, entitled performer — a man who has failed upward his entire life though sheer will and arrogance. If it weren’t so dangerous, I would admire it.
Still no budget, economy in tatters, broken relationship with our key economic partner. Nothing is more important to the Carney/Ford cabal than politics and being in power — even if they are ruling over only the ashes of a once great democracy.
Ford is doubling down on the one thing he has left besides his Door Dash account — reheating the embers of the Trump Derangement Syndrome that got his little buddy in Ottawa elected. We are losing auto plants, the trade war and credibility around the world. But these two have figured out that they can fool the low-info boomer crowd that supports them with attacks on DJT. Amputating the hand that feeds. No Kings! Etc.
On the upside, our show last week on the dangers of AI and calls for a pause was perfectly timed. A high-profile petition is making its way around the world demanding citizens be let in on the conversation about this unregulated and scary new era. Please sign it here. Signatories include Nobel Laureate and AI godfather, Geoffrey Hinton and Steve Bannon, amongst others. It it the ultimate truth over tribe movement.
Back for the Midweek Meltdown and with a regular show this week. I am so very grateful for your patience as we juggle film, podcast and gremlins.
Stay critical.
#truthovertribe
"The ashes of a once great democracy"
I cannot disagree with that statement Trish and therein may lie the paradox. I now suspect that many of us carry a desperate hope to save something that is already gone. The country has irrevocably changed and the most troubling part is that a majority of Canadians accept as normal what we, and previous generations, would regard as catastrophic. We should fight like hell for what comes next but it is a grand illusion that we can restore what has been.
Great job Trish, you made it work out somehow. I watched the podcast with all of you folks and heard Mr. Peckford share his thoughts. I've kept a photo I took of him delivering his speech from the steps of Victoria's legislature in the cold of 2022, to thousands of us who had joyfully crawled out of our cribs to unite, he was about 5 feet away from me, it was an honorable moment in time. Sadly, a time we may never get back. Eby has now joined Ford in our race to the bottom, to which I have a theory. Both are in Carney's corner in joining a 'fight' against Trump and further alienating our greatest allie! Yet, who's REALLY behind the three? If anyone's been following Sam Cooper for the past few years this should be your lightbulb moment. BC is both 'owned' and influenced by China. The great casino money laundering scandal set in motion the escalation of real estate prices starting as far back as 1997 by my estimation until it was made public in 2012, thereabouts. I believe this ramped up campaign of furthering their intense scapegoating Trump in effort to DENY any responsibility for the annihilation of our country on the part of Carney, Ford and now Eby's interference is going to lead us straight into a socialist-communist takeover. Carney's poised to deliver a budget to which he's already admitted will be forcing us to make 'sacrifices'. If you haven't read the Cloward-Piven Strategy it's TIME to do so, as it's clear to me that Trudeau and Freeland, with both SOROS and Carney's advising-influence set that strategy in motion and Carney's leaning heavily on it. The Digital IDs, Social Credit Scores and CBDC financial system of enslavement is on our doorstep. The WEF'S goal of achieving world domination, thereby governing and controlling us ALL, can only happen if/when CANADA falls. I believe Trump KNOWS this, how can he not, and he's fighting hard to keep the USA intact, to save it because the DEMS are all for a socialist government too! I invite you to read Elizabeth Nickson's recent articles (yesterday&today) uncovering the wealth behind the NO KINGS protests, then what I've suggested here may be better understood, perhaps.