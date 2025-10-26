Trish Wood is Critical

"The ashes of a once great democracy"

I cannot disagree with that statement Trish and therein may lie the paradox. I now suspect that many of us carry a desperate hope to save something that is already gone. The country has irrevocably changed and the most troubling part is that a majority of Canadians accept as normal what we, and previous generations, would regard as catastrophic. We should fight like hell for what comes next but it is a grand illusion that we can restore what has been.

Great job Trish, you made it work out somehow. I watched the podcast with all of you folks and heard Mr. Peckford share his thoughts. I've kept a photo I took of him delivering his speech from the steps of Victoria's legislature in the cold of 2022, to thousands of us who had joyfully crawled out of our cribs to unite, he was about 5 feet away from me, it was an honorable moment in time. Sadly, a time we may never get back. Eby has now joined Ford in our race to the bottom, to which I have a theory. Both are in Carney's corner in joining a 'fight' against Trump and further alienating our greatest allie! Yet, who's REALLY behind the three? If anyone's been following Sam Cooper for the past few years this should be your lightbulb moment. BC is both 'owned' and influenced by China. The great casino money laundering scandal set in motion the escalation of real estate prices starting as far back as 1997 by my estimation until it was made public in 2012, thereabouts. I believe this ramped up campaign of furthering their intense scapegoating Trump in effort to DENY any responsibility for the annihilation of our country on the part of Carney, Ford and now Eby's interference is going to lead us straight into a socialist-communist takeover. Carney's poised to deliver a budget to which he's already admitted will be forcing us to make 'sacrifices'. If you haven't read the Cloward-Piven Strategy it's TIME to do so, as it's clear to me that Trudeau and Freeland, with both SOROS and Carney's advising-influence set that strategy in motion and Carney's leaning heavily on it. The Digital IDs, Social Credit Scores and CBDC financial system of enslavement is on our doorstep. The WEF'S goal of achieving world domination, thereby governing and controlling us ALL, can only happen if/when CANADA falls. I believe Trump KNOWS this, how can he not, and he's fighting hard to keep the USA intact, to save it because the DEMS are all for a socialist government too! I invite you to read Elizabeth Nickson's recent articles (yesterday&today) uncovering the wealth behind the NO KINGS protests, then what I've suggested here may be better understood, perhaps.

