Part of me is thrilled that the highly-paid, mostly uber-woke Silicone Valley workforce is finally getting its comeuppance — after doing Manhattan Project-level damage to humanity. In a nutshell, as a human and specifically a journo whose productivity in the olden days was elevated by the serenity of books, focussed reading and investigation, I can honestly report that we are not better off than we were before the internet and all that came with it.

Massive layoffs in San Francisco/Silicone Valley feel somewhat like overdue payback for this highly-paid, hoody-wearing and narcissistic cohort, used to yoga rooms and catered lunches. As the public has for decades, tech workers are now feeling the negative effects of their sinister toiling.

In perhaps the great irony of our lifetime, the cocky team that turned our kids into doom-scrollers and porn addicts, is being replaced by the AI it created. From the San Fransisco Standard. The AI apocalypse is hitting close to home.

Next week, Meta is expected to lay off 8,000 employees(opens in new tab), roughly 10% of its global workforce, with about 500 of those cuts landing in the Bay Area. They will join a worldwide tally of more than 100,000 tech workers laid off since January, with more on the horizon. At Meta, employees are anxiously anticipating a 7 a.m. email Wednesday that will tell them their fate. To these rank-and-file workers, the AI job apocalypse feels like it’s already here. And even as they fear their own replacement, they are being asked by management to use and train the very products that will soon take their jobs.

Behind their elevated lifestyles — the soon-to-be-dumped were the unseen anti-conservative warriors carrying out a massive censorship campaign against people like you and me. They engineered one of the most dangerous information ops in the history of American politics. On social media they trained the algos to hide stories negative to the Democrats and worse. COVID dissidents were banished or massively shadow-banned. I suspect, with all of that power endorsed by the Biden administration, they thought they could rule forever. But the AI beast they got rich creating is starting to devour its own. Frankenstein on steroids. And I’m here for it.

Is that mean?

They are interviewing grief counsellors on tech industry podcasts and preparing their listeners for a kind of End Times future. They mocked us, but at least we Luddites didn’t take part in supporting what’s to come. Is rejecting AI the new anti-vax heroism? Maybe. Meanwhile, anonymous tech workers report that their once indulgent and luxurious lives have turned into a kind of piece-work sweatshop/plantation where employees are surveilled and keystrokes are counted and tallied - as they all wait for a now infamous 7 AM email.

If you’re on a work machine, you are probably being surveilled. But the framing that we are using this to train AI to do everyone’s job and the sort of unapologetic, ‘we’re training your replacement, and we’re not paying you more for it’ approach is just another signal of how little Meta cares about the humans that it employs,” the employee tells us. The brazen AI-ification of work — and the fact that it’s the workers creating and training the AI who are first on the chopping block — is what makes this moment in tech layoffs different from all those that came before. And it is what makes tech workers who have weathered ups and downs feel more hopeless than ever before.

Here is a portion of an interview with a Meta employee about the layoffs, how they are driven by AI and the moral frameworks absent in the company more generally.

What do you wish people understood about what it’s like to work at Meta right now? The pain of working here. The tradeoffs. A moment like this, where not only is some of the work maybe not great for society, but also we’re not being treated like humans, and as a manager, not really being allowed to treat my people that much like humans. The pay is good. It’s hard to have a clear feeling about anything else. At the all-hands, execs weren’t super empathetic or human. It was sort of like: Just keep going. Just keep doing the work. Here are some facts about layoffs. Not, hey, maybe we made a mistake. But there was something Zuckerberg said that resonated with me. He said something like, I wish I could tell you I knew what was gonna happen, but AI is changing so quickly, nobody knows what’s gonna happen, and we’re doing our best. I don’t believe that he has the employees’ best interests in mind, but I do understand that this feels like a time of radical change. So on the one hand, leadership has an impossible problem. On the other hand, they are not at all empathetic enough or human enough in how they are leading humans through this era. Even if we haven’t lost our jobs to AI yet, we’re being commoditized in advance.

Here is a tech industry podcast about what’s happening inside Meta right now. It is fascinating. If you think the tech bros are decent blokes who will manage their AI in service of mankind — forget it. Zuckerberg and the rest are as creepy as ever.

On a positive note. There are now two videos going viral of university students booing loudly when AI is mentioned. This gives me hope. They are the ones with the power to stop what’s coming. Maybe the kids are alright after all.