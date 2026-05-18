Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

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goatsRstillgruffy's avatar
goatsRstillgruffy
19hEdited

Trish, you are not alone - I am enjoying a moment of schadenfreude at their expense. They have indeed created a Frankenstein that the rest of humanity is now forced to live with.

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1 reply by Trish Wood
David's avatar
David
19h

What goes around comes around

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