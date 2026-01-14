"WHAT'S THE MATTER WITH MINNESOTA?" DATING GAME VERSION

Couldn’t resist. Busy day but this was too real not to pass along to you folks. There’s something really “off” with women like this. As I’ve said. I’m not getting it — at all.

Have our lives become so meaningless that we have to invent causes to put our efforts into? How about reading to struggling, vulnerable students, or manning the homeless shelters? Or creating coffee dates with Somali immigrant women on how to assimilate and speak English?

Why the glamorization of impeding law enforcement?

I touched on it yesterday. Is it some kind of irrational pushback against masculinity itself? The thinking seems to be wrapped in the fuzzy fever dreams of far-left progressivism that fetishizes all immigrants — legal and not — criminal and not — because it feels kind of cool and post-George-Floydish. Burning cities were the good old days for people who lead seemingly pointless lives. Is high-risk protest behaviour fulfilling a need to feel powerful?

I’ve been around protests all my life, including many aimed at stopping the misbegotten Iraq war. They all draw a few weirdos but it appears Minnesota has more than its fair share. How does a state or even a community become so ensnared in its own bullshit?

Imagine for a moment that these shrieking, anti-Ice women were put in charge of tribunals in the state — perhaps judging agents and fellow citizens who support Donald Trump’s deportation methods — which I am somewhat squeamish about. There could be heads on sticks. Or gallows in the town square. Of course I am alluding to the likelihood their fervour would eclipse due process - which is the complaint against the ICE raids.

Meanwhile Denmark — hardly a MAGA stronghold, has been deporting people with vigour but also emptying entire apartment buildings that were preventing assimilation. AI review of news articles:

Denmark is currently undertaking a policy to deliberately empty and often demolish apartment buildings in specific low-income, majority-immigrant neighbourhoods (previously termed "ghettos," now "parallel societies") as part of a forced integration strategy. This process is connected to, but distinct from, general immigration enforcement and deportations. The “Parallel Societies” Law and Housing The policy, signed into law in 2018, aims to dismantle communities where the government claims residents do not adhere to “Danish values” by reducing the share of social housing to no more than 40% by 2030 in designated areas. Target Criteria: Neighbourhoods are identified based on several factors, including residents’ income, employment, education levels, and the proportion of people with a “non-Western background” (at least 50%).

Forced Relocation: To meet the 2030 target, local authorities and housing associations are demolishing or selling off thousands of public housing units. Displaced residents are offered alternative housing within the municipality, but they have no say in its location, quality, or cost. Those who refuse to move can be evicted.

Controversy: The law has faced significant criticism, with opponents calling it a form of ethnic discrimination. Several legal challenges have been filed, with the issue reaching the Court of Justice of the European Union. The United Nations has also urged Denmark to halt the program until a ruling is made on its legality.

And it looks like even the rest of Europe might be waking up.

On another front — the great Scott Adams has died and is missed by so many. He was and remains a shining example of wit, strength, critical thinking and commitment. Low tech. High impact. And always serving his audience.

Great guest coming up on the podcast this week. We are diving back into the growing phenomenon of family estrangement. Simply put, parents are being ditched by grown kids who disappear for weeks at a time or go full “no contact” — causing grief and societal fracture. Sadly — latest data suggests it is driven often by politics and zealous therapists. We are in real trouble. I have a guest this week considered one of the world’s leading experts, to unpack and offer advice.

There are reports of “ghosted” parents committing suicide. I’m sure there is a digital component to this terrible societal affliction. I am also sure it is driven by media, politics and ideology — just like the debunked satanic panic and “recovered” memories. Underpinning a large portion, likely high-conflict child custody cases and the bad-mouthing by one angry parent of the other. Courts frown on it but once the kids are grown…. there is no arbiter.

Shakespeare/ King Lear: “How sharper than the serpent’s tooth is to have a thankless child.”

Stay critical!

#truthovertribe