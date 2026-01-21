WOW -- THE REDEMPTION ROLLS ON
We were right!
Not something we want to be right about. But most of us here, were correct about avoiding the jab. With the court upholding the non-threatening nature of the Freedom Convoy and now this — the Trudeau government is being further exposed as a disaster for this country.
The peaceful Convoy and especially the doctors who supported it look better by the day. Pair this with the video of Trudeau getting plonked yesterday at Davos over his vaccine zealotry and it has shaped up to be a pretty decent week. Show this to your family members who thought you were nuts and ask them to avoid the shot at all costs.
Adding this from my friend.
Here is what he said yesterday.
Stay Zen.
Avoid the snark — which we here, mostly do.
But let them know.
Thank God my wife and I smelled a rat (Fauci) when the whole Covid thing came about, you couldn't have paid us enough to take that crap. And that bastard (literally) Trudeau struts around Davos with Katy Perry on his arm like some Prince. He should be sitting in a jail cell.
I have known so many injured people. Now, every time I hear any affliction even remotely medical, I say vax injury. Heart attack - it's the vax. Stroke - it's the vax. Paper cut - it's the vax because you're not paying attention because your brain isn't working right since the VAX.