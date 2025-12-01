Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kthea's avatar
Kthea
1dEdited

thank you for writing this Trish. I too need to simply say my piece as this also continues to eat at me. I know 5 healthy young men (and one was the son of someone who was actively promoting the jab) who had some form of heart damage immediately following the jab … all rushed to hospital. The cardiologist confirmed to one that the jab was damaging the hearts of young people … and I have a list of 20 dead from the jab only because I stopped counting … it is higher of course!!!

We need some serious honesty from those who participated in all this but many have been served legal papers (NOLs, lawsuits, etc.) and fear for their financial future so they hide…

Personally, I move now to the question of how we heal moving forward when the leadership lacks the courage to speak truth to power…

How do we heal? This is my Advent prayer honestly. In this season of waiting for the Birth of Light, may we grow our patience and trust more deeply in Love and Light … and even Forgiveness … though that never includes forgetting … May we use our strengths to be a healing presence in our communities …

You are such an example of this Trish. Your courage to use your expertise to speak our questions and concerns on this platform emboldens many of us I am sure to own our own voices and live from our own experience of what actually unfolded here in Canada in front of our own eyes, rather than sink into the lies the msm would put before us!

Thank you. 🙏💚

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies by Trish Wood and others
Ms. P's avatar
Ms. P
1d

Is the CBC reporting this? If not, I fear those still sleep-walking amongst us will never see this, let alone believe it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
67 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Trish Wood
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture