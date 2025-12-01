I miss you folks and the last few days of epic revelations are causing an eruption within me that can only be released by opening the valve and writing. I am so glad Jeffrey is taking care of you and in a sense, this post is selfishly for my own mental health.

It was true — what we feared and what we dissidents widely reported while being labelled anti-vaxxers, fringe minority and “yahoos” has at last been confirmed by Washington. Our loudest voices, the Freedom Convoy were charged, jailed, beaten and smeared for speaking out. It is de Villa and her ilk who the media and elites praise as COVID-19 heroes. Even as they were killing healthy children with vaccines.

As a Christian, I wish the people responsible would step forward, admit they were caught up in a mass hysteria event and work through how it all happened — perhaps at a national inquiry. Aren’t they even curious?

The newspaper copy below will live in infamy. It’s from the vaccine-positive Toronto Star, lauding the ghouls who lured children and their families into getting an unproven, ineffective and dangerous vaccine.

Dr. Eileen de Villa:

“I have to say that it was a real honour and privilege to be part of this afternoon’s event, observing those first children in that five to 11 age range getting that COVID-19 vaccine in what was a very, very exciting moment for them, for their families,” de Villa said after Tuesday’s event. “You could really feel the joy and relief that I know many of us have experienced as a result of having gotten the best protection we have against COVID-19.” All of the children who participated in Tuesday’s event received a special superhero-themed vaccine passport courtesy of Toronto Public Health as well as a sticker. They also got the opportunity to pose for photos along a special “selfie wall” that will be set up at all of Toronto’s vaccination sites.

Here is a video of Tory and de Villa at a child vaccination clinic. It plays like a horror movie now.

I remember the story in 2021 about our then-mayor psychotically bribing children to get the COVID-19 vaccine by promising ice cream on the way out. There was a lot of arguing about if the children were accompanied by adults, how does the legal issue of consent play-out for vaccines and children plus the usual — why are we, in our ragtag dissident communities the only ones who feel sick to their stomachs watching this?

Here is Tory doing his version of The Wire — only the dangerous “drug” isn’t heroin — its the jab. Don’t scroll past. This man must never hold power again.

There was never any science for safety and efficacy. And now it is officially confirmed they are deadly for kids and as Alex points out, those stats are based on voluntary reporting which means they are low.

Don’t forget that when teenage boys were coming down with vaccine-induced myocarditis, the response was — well it could have been caused by getting COVID-19 and even if it was from the shot, they are now protected from COVID-19 (untrue) which causes myocarditis (unclear).

Now — after five years, they are finally putting a warning on the product about this very thing.

June 25, 2025

FDA Safety Communication

Purpose: To inform the public and healthcare providers that FDA has required and approved updates to the Prescribing Information for Comirnaty (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Spikevax (COVID-19 Vaccine, mRNA) manufactured ModernaTX, Inc. to include new safety information about the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis following administration of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Specifically, FDA has required each manufacturer to update the warning about the risks of myocarditis and pericarditis to include information about (1) the estimated unadjusted incidence of myocarditis and/or pericarditis following administration of the 2023-2024 Formula of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and (2) the results of a study that collected information on cardiac magnetic resonance imaging (cardiac MRI) in people who developed myocarditis after receiving an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. FDA also required each manufacturer to describe the new safety information in the Adverse Reactions section of the Prescribing Information and in the Information for Recipients and Caregivers.

My mantra at that time, spread by this little podcast, was that healthy children had no chance of dying from COVID-19. No chance, at all. Our friend Marty Makary, now US Food and Drug Commissioner — reported he couldn’t find a single case. The big death clusters were always in the over eighty cohort and people with certain health issues, including obesity, which they never talked about.

Extra weight can cause the deadly cytokine storms — but that warning was lost to a tsunami of hysteria. I used to Google obesity and COVID-19 just to check. Barely a word. Not politically correct for the public health lefties to warn about given they were lost in their cult of “body positivity” while celebrating grotesquely obese women in bathing suits.

I’ll leave you with one of the craziest stories we did. The death of Emily Viegas, a thirteen-year-old Brampton girl whom media and politicians claim died of COVID-19, underpinning their case for endless lockdowns and vaccines for kids. My research told me she was killed by propaganda and politics. Not hyperbole and I’ll get into it soon.

Stay critical, dear people.

#truthovertribe