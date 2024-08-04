First things first. The final two (listed above as on trial) from the controversial Coutts prosecution have been acquitted by a jury of the most serious charge of conspiracy to murder police. This charge was dropped earlier against two others.

This outcome means that the basis for having kept four Canadian men in custody for over two years was not supported by the evidence. Equally important for the citizenry of this country is this ugly corollary: the dramatic charges, laid by the Crown were the underpinning for the Emergencies Act and the ensuing police violence, bank account freezing and depersoning of honourable protestors. It was the most corrosive edict in my lifetime, in service of a government that had badly botched Covid-19, mandated sketchy vaccines, all with the help of supine media who dutifully played a role in the convoy smear campaign. Without the threat of murder against police — all they have left are a few gun charges.

Let me state something here. I hate guns. I’ve seen in war zones and urban hellholes what they can do and being in their presence makes me anxious. However, as a critical thinker I defend the right of people to own them, responsibly. I was saved once from a rabid raccoon by a farm boy next door who gallantly showed up with a rifle in his hockey bag on the way to practice. Lovely kid to whom I am extremely grateful.

I have spent the past couple of days pouring through documents and finishing off the latest fundraising campaign for our Freedom Convoy film. It is unsettling how freaked out Trudeau’s government seemed to be, perhaps believing its own disinformation campaign against the protestors. The hysteria over angry blue collar people quickly morphed into a horror movie about a marauding white supremacist death cult bent on overturning everything virtuous about our country. Of course in the end, it was not the protestors who defiled us. The RCMP Commissioner was reporting incendiary stories to a cabinet all too willing to bite. Look at the language from a POEC document outlining the days leading up to the invocation of the Emergencies Act.

What happened for the government to get the protests so absolutely wrong will be a significant focus of our film The Trials of Tamara Lich. Here is our new trailer with the latest material and a humble request for a contribution to our current funding round. All support so far, has come from you and we are so grateful.

Funding link here.

Tamara and Chris are back in an Ottawa court soon.

For those who fear online funding platforms here are two other ways to contribute.

Trish Wood is Critical

Make check to “Trish Wood”

PO Box 69007

St Clair Post office, Toronto - Canada

M4T 3A1

E-transwers trishwoodeditorial@gmail.com

We’ve been given exclusive and very personal access to Tamara as she continues to fight for freedom: hers and ours. For Lich and the other remaining defendants the convoy story is far from over as the trials drag on.

From the first heady days of the convoy, I knew something special was happening. The jubilant and disparate crowds at small-town overpasses filled with a myriad of Canadians stepping forward to cheer the trucks signalled a possible end to the darkness and cruelty of the Covid-19 regulations. We were being driven apart and innocent people treated as only collateral damage.

Through my podcast, I was receiving weekly notes and letters from young people who were suicidal, students who were depressed, families who said goodbye to beloved elders on an Ipad. The measures were not ethically sustainable and yet few stepped forward to end it. Until the truckers.

As many of you know, I was one of the first journalists to give Tamara and Chris attention and before they reached Ottawa, we were doing Coffee with the Convoy live streams.

I will be posting a comments page for this week’s show tomorrow and will invite Marty-Up-North to weigh in, if he has time. It was a fun show and I got to spend some time discussing wild bears — my nemesis. I have located one of the bear attack shows I worked on and will post it tomorrow for your viewing horror. It’s cheesy but journalistically sound and the victims are amazing.

Stay critical.

#TruthOverTribe

Share