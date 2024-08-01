The definitive statement without evidence is the hallmark of our current informational wasteland — so I am careful about the words I use. Having said that, I can’t overstate the importance of what was posted on Twitter by Andrew Torba, the CEO of Gab, a social media company which law enforcement claims was hosting an account owned by the Butler shooter.

As I predicted in my report from the cottage, DC’s bad actors would eventually focus on social media accounts to deflect blame away from Democrats’ incendiary rhetoric which I believe was very much at play — even if Crooks didn’t act alone. I suspected they would lay the groundwork for Crooks to be portrayed as a right-wing, Trump supporter and that is exactly what the FBI has attempted. But Torba, courageously is saying not so fast. Here is what he wrote:

BREAKING: The FBI is now claiming that the Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks had an unspecified "social media account" in 2019/2020 (when he was 14/15 years old) that posted "anti-immigrant and anti-semitic" content. This is not consistent with Gab's understanding of the shooter's motives based on an Emergency Disclosure Request ("EDR") we received from the FBI last week for the Gab account "EpicMicrowave" which, based on the content of that EDR, the FBI appeared to think belonged to Thomas Crooks. Many, particularly regime media reporters, have doubted Gab's claims that this request existed. Normally we don't confirm the existence or content of law enforcement communications. In this instance we had to make an exception due to the overwhelming public interest in disclosure and transparency. As a courtesy to law enforcement, we are not going to post the entire request. This is the first page of that request. The story is this: the account for which data was requested was, UNEQUIVOCALLY, pro-Biden and in particular pro-Biden's immigration policy. To the best of Gab's knowledge, as of 2021, Crooks was a pro-lockdown, pro-immigration, left-wing Joe Biden supporter.

Here is a portion of the FBI request to Gab:

Here is acting FBI Director Paul Abbate spinning whoppers under oath that sneakily attempt to change the politics of Lee Harvey Crooks.

Here is a screenshot of the posts from that account:

This is actual bravery from someone in the tech industry and Torba should be applauded. I guarantee you he will eventually pay a price.

Meanwhile - assassination denialism has kicked in. SM posts, regime media commentators and lefty Youtubers are beginning to posit that Trump was NOT the victim of an assassination attempt. They don’t seem to know exactly what happened but in our world of propaganda, raising doubts is enough to calm the nerves of frightened democrats and allow them to slip back into their comfortable torpor of feel good lies and political twerking.

The post below is one of hundreds casting doubt on what we witnessed with our own eyes.

Call me a cynic but I suspect that if there was any evidence Trump staged an event in which two people died, he would be in shackles and gleefully perp-walked for the cameras by the FBI.

Stay critical.

#truthovertribe

