Trish Wood is Critical

Trish Wood is Critical

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Terry Froats's avatar
Terry Froats
2dEdited

This report is not 2040, this report is now. Its not the beginning either its well on its path to reality far sooner than 2040.

The discussion I had with my daughter on Easter Sunday was beyond an eye opener and I don’t need my eyes opened. My eyes have served me well over my lifetime. Cutting through the nonsense of society and seeing the truth very clearly. I spotted the Covid scam early. Trudeau and Ford popping out like cuckoo birds from a clock telling me how to live. I had none of it.

My daughter and I being ostracized from our “family” not fit to sit at the Thanksgiving table 2021.

I saw the real souls of Canadians during the great charade and I have a long memory.

Take a look around the grocery store, the mall, the gas station. Things are not the same. People look sick, lifeless.

This report is happening and as I said it’s not waiting till 2040.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
46 replies by Trish Wood and others
Bud Cruikshank's avatar
Bud Cruikshank
2d

See? We weren't crazy after all. Canada's decline has been planned and managed all along by the elites who sold us out to globalism. Stay safe and alert, everyone, and prepare accordingly. And most importantly, VOTE accordingly, and get everyone you know to do likewise. I hope Pierre has a few more truth bombs to drop before next Monday.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
27 replies
224 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Trish Wood
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture